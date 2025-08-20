"I felt like a scammer": xQc opens up about his frustration with MrBeast following TeamWater collaboration

Twitch and Kick star Felix &quot;xQc&quot; has stated that he &quot;felt like a scammer&quot; while discussing his experience working with Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; for a livestream. On August 19, 2025, a one-minute-11-second video went viral on X. In the clip, the former Overwatch pro spoke up about his frustration with MrBeast after their TeamWater collaboration met the initial goal of raising $5 million for the charitable cause.Explaining why he was &quot;a little bit mad&quot; with the most subscribed YouTuber, xQc said:&quot;I was a little bit mad at Jimmy for not ending at $5 mill because of the way that it was ending, and I was mad at him again for not ending the second time, and people are going to say, 'Why are you mad? You're raising more money.' Well, that's not the point, though. The point is that I feel like, as a person, not as a streamer, as a person, I was mad because the guy, Hayes, he was paying money for charity to wrap it up. Like, he wasn't paying money to charity or whatever. He was saying, 'Oh, yeah, I'm closing the gap to end the broadcast,' or whatever. Right?&quot;The French-Canadian personality then elaborated on why he &quot;felt like a scammer&quot; after MrBeast decided not to end the livestream after an individual donated enough money to meet the initial goal of $5 million:&quot;It's not being transactional, but it's kind of like, clearly, he's spending to be the last guy to end the stream. Which is fair enough. If we're not comfortable with that concept, we should say, 'No, we're not going to end the stream.' But he pays to end the stream, and then we decide that we don't end the stream, so I was mad at, like, I felt like a scammer a little bit because I felt like we were kind of scamming him or robbing him out of that thing that he is donating for, which I thought was not okay.&quot;&quot;That’s how I FELT&quot; - xQc addresses the community after his comments about his collaboration with MrBeast went viralOn the same day, xQc responded to X user @scubaryan_'s aforementioned post, which went viral, by saying that MrBeast &quot;was already talking&quot; to the person who donated the remaining sum of money to raise $5 million for TeamWater.Claiming that things were all good behind the scenes, the Quebec native wrote:&quot;Bad wording. That’s how I FELT. Beast told me after that he was already talking with him behind the scenes, so it’s all good. My worries and feelings were misplaced.&quot;xQc @xQcLINK@scubaryan_ Bad wording. that’s how I FELT. Beast told me after that he was already talking with him behind the scenes so it’s all good. My worries and feelings were misplacedAs of this writing, MrBeast has not commented on xQc's comments about him &quot;feeling like a scammer&quot; during their collaborative Kick stream.