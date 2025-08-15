MrBeast jokingly tells xQc to "kill himself" after streamer voices dislike for Feastables

Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; comments toward Twitch and Kick star Felix &quot;xQc&quot; have gone viral, after French-Canadian personality voiced his dislike for Feastables. On August 14, 2025, the most subscribed YouTuber teamed up with Adin Ross and xQc for a Kick livestream to raise $8 million for his newly launched charitable initiative, TeamWater.For those unfamiliar, TeamWater is dubbed as the &quot;largest philanthropy project in history,&quot; through which the YouTuber aims to raise $40 million to provide clean water to two million people in need for decades.During a &quot;lie detection test&quot; segment of the special livestream, Adin Ross and MrBeast asked xQc a series of questions. When Ross asked the former Overwatch pro whether he liked Feastables, Felix responded:&quot;(Adin Ross asks, 'Do you like Feastables?') No.&quot;Without any hesitation, MrBeast humorously remarked:&quot;Kill yourself. Kidding. Wait, wait, you don't like any flavor? (xQc responds, 'Well, I only tried two.') Okay. Okay. You tried the cups and the...&quot;MrBeast, Adin Ross, and xQc are attempting to break the world record for the &quot;most money ever raised for charity in a single livestream&quot; by raising $12 million for TeamWaterAfter successfully raising $8 million for TeamWater in just eight hours, MrBeast, Adin Ross, and xQc decided to attempt to break the world record for the &quot;most money ever raised for charity in a single livestream&quot; by aiming to raise $12 million for the project.After Jimmy's production team members voiced their willingness to stay up all night to try to achieve the goal, the Wichita, Kansas native said:&quot;Hey, this is the grinding squad. Hey, come pop in. Pop in. Yeah, you guys pop in, too. Right here. All right. This is the team that is trying to break the world record for most money ever raised for charity in a single livestream. You're going to see it right now. This is it! All right. Let's do this. We're breakin' it.&quot;MrBeast also made an announcement on X regarding the world record attempt:&quot;GUY’S WE’RE GOING FOR THE WORLD RECORD OF MOST MONEY EVER RAISED IN A SINGLE STREAM $12,000,000 GET IN HERE WE’RE NOT ENDING UNTIL WE DO&quot;As of this writing, TeamWater has raised $8,413,088 of its $12 million goal.