VTuber threatens legal action against YouTube after platform removes her channel, gets reinstated later

VTuber and Twitch streamer Fream has expressed her intention to seek legal action against YouTube after the platform removed her channel and revoked her access. On July 12, 2025, the content creator took to X to share an email she received from YouTube informing her about her account being disabled due to an alleged trademark infringement.

An excerpt from the email reads:

"Hi Fream, We'd like to inform you that we've received a trademark complaint regarding your YouTube account. After review, the following content has been removed from YouTube: Channel: FREAM. Going forward, you won't be able to access, possess, or create any other YouTube channels."

Commenting on the situation, the VTuber said:

"bro...you can't make this up... I'M THE ONE THAT OWNS THAT TRADEMARK, @YouTube!? You bonked my whole a** account, my youtube premium... how am I supposed to watch markiplier now.."

Hundreds of netizens responded to Fream's social media post, with X user @Kusanagi2k5 asking if she planned to take legal action if she owned the trademark.

In response, the Twitch streamer wrote:

"Oh, it's happening lmao"

YouTube eventually responded, stating that the VTuber could respond directly to the platform's email if she "disagrees with the result." Roger Quiles, an attorney, replied by writing:

"We submitted the trademark infringement notice on behalf of this Fream, the registered trademark holder, regarding ANOTHER CHANNEL. Please review immediately."

"I AM FREE" - VTuber Fream reacts after YouTube reinstates her channel after she threatened legal action

Earlier today (July 14, 2025), Fream provided an update on the situation, revealing that her YouTube account had been restored. The VTuber displayed a screenshot of another email from the Google-owned platform, which confirmed that her channel did not violate community guidelines.

YouTube wrote:

"Hi Fream, We have reviewed your appeal for the following: Channel: FREAM. After taking another look, we can confirm that your channel does not violate our Community Guidelines. Thanks for your patience while we reviewed this appeal. Our goal is to make sure content doesn't violate our Community Guidelines so that YouTube can be a safe place for all - and sometimes we make mistakes trying to get it right. We're sorry for any frustration our mistake caused you, and we appreciate you letting us know."

Fream responded to her channel's reinstatement by writing "I AM FREE" in an X post.

