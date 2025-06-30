Who is Saba? VTuber formerly known as Gawr Gura returns to content creation

VTuber Saba, also known as Sameko Saba, has taken the internet by storm following her debut. For those unaware, Saba is former Hololive star Gawr Gura's new identity and avatar that she debuted on June 29, 2025. The YouTube broadcast titled,【VTUBER DEBUT】yoho! 🐟 i'm saba!, amassed a peak viewership of 198,000 live fans, making it one of the biggest VTuber debuts in history.

For those unfamiliar with Gawr Gura, and now Saba, she was one of the most well-known virtual content creators who was signed with Hololive English for over four years as a part of their -Myth- collective.

During an emotional eight-minute livestream on April 16, 2025, the streamer announced her graduation from the Japanese organization due to disagreements with management and company direction.

Shedding light on how stress affected her well-being, the content creator said the following during her announcement stream:

"I remember there being many days where the stress was so overwhelming that I couldn't eat or keep food down. But the continuous support and patience of my wonderful community helped to lessen that feeling and pushed me to go on to do things that I didn't even know I was capable of."

VTuber Gawr Gura returns to content creation through her independent identity, Saba

As previously mentioned, Gawr Gura returned to livestreaming using her new independent identity — Saba. While introducing herself to the online community, the VTuber insisted that she had "never met" her fans before, and said:

"My name is Saba. It's nice to meet you. I've never met you before. Wow! So many of your guesses were so close! I have a fish tail. I'm a fish! Trust me, I'm a fish. Don't ask any further questions. Fishy! Fishy with a very wibbly-wobbly tail." Timestamp - 00:14:45.

At the 32-minute mark of the broadcast, Saba elaborated on the type of content she intended to host, expressing a desire to release original music. She added:

"Will I play rhythm games? I love rhythm games! Rhythm games are my favorite! Although they kind of hurt my eyes. They're still my favorite, though. I also want to do karaoke. I like singing a lot. Yeah. And... I would like to release original music, but... but... I want to take it slow, and I kind of want to, like, experiment with different genres until I find one that I really like, and that I feel like we both like. Me and you."

Timestamp - 00:32:49

In other VTuber news, Zentreya made headlines on June 28, 2025, when she announced her departure from VShojo.

