Jasontheween reportedly unfollows D4vd on Instagram amid recent development

Twitch streamer Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; has reportedly unfollowed singer-songwriter David &quot;D4vd&quot; on Instagram following the recent controversy involving the latter. As per reports that emerged on September 17, 2025, authorities have identified a decomposing body that was found in D4vd's abandoned Tesla on September 8, 2025 as missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. She had been repored as missing in April, 2024.FaZe Clan member Jasontheween was scheduled to perform with the &quot;Romantic Homicide&quot; singer in the coming days. However, with the recent developments in the case surrounding D4vd, Jasontheween has seemingly decided to distance himself from the singer.A search in Jasontheween's following list on Instagram indicates that the streamer has removed D4vd from his Instagram account.When did Jasontheween start collaborating with D4vd?Jasontheween and D4vd have previously collaboratively appeared on broadcasts, with D4vd appearing on the FaZe Clan member's Twitch channel for the first time in September 2024. The two would hold discussions about gaming and music in their collaborative Just Chatting broadcast.Subsequently, in April 2025, D4vd released a new song titled &quot;What Are You Waiting For,&quot; the music video of which featured a cameo from Jasontheween and Twitch streaming star Imane &quot;Pokimane.&quot; Eventually, Jasontheween and Sakura Shymko began to repeatedly appear on broadcasts together, with the former even deciding to create a song dedicated to Shymko, called &quot;Favorite Flower.&quot;In early July 2025, Jasontheween and D4vd collaboratively released a remix of Favorite Flower. After the song found resonance with fans, the streamer-singer duo decided to release yet another song together on July 10, 2025, called &quot;Summer Uptown.&quot; The music video of the song also featured a cameo from Sakura herself.However, nearly two months later, D4vd found himself in trouble with the authorities. As reported by the LA Times, a severely decomposed body of a female was found in the trunk of a vehicle at Hollywood Tow on September 8, 2025, soon after the vehicle was impounded, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The authorities had responded to reports of a foul odor emanating from a Tesla vehicle, registered under the name D4vd.Following the developments in D4vd's situation, a clip showcasing Jasontheween and fellow Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren discussing whether the singer was complicit in the crime has gone viral online.