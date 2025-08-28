"There was no cheating": Jasontheween confirms he and Sakura are no longer together

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; has spoken up and addressed the community about the recent situation involving him and Sakura Shymko. For those unfamiliar, the two content creators have been collaborating for the past few weeks, ever since they first got together to participate in Streamer Prom, hosted by MacArthur &quot;Funny Mike.&quot;However, on August 23, 2025, Jasontheween announced that Sakura would no longer appear on his livestreams. The latter eventually shared her side of the story on a Just Chatting broadcast, during which she broke down in tears.The situation led fans on social media to speculate that the two Twitch streamers had a falling out, with some accusing Sakura of being unfaithful to Jasontheween.On August 27, 2025, the FaZe Clan-affiliated personality broke his silence about the situation, stating that there was &quot;no cheating&quot; between him and Sakura. He also addressed a screenshot that served as the catalyst for the debacle, which, according to Jasontheween, Sakura &quot;leaked to the public.&quot;He said:&quot;Obviously, the screenshot that started all this bulls**t in the first place, bro. Okay? The leaked messages, leaked. Sakura had already shown me these messages long before she had leaked it to the public, bruh. Okay? This is why I always tell y'all don't be insecure for me, bro. Okay? She had already told me these things off-camera. All right? Immediately, as soon as the ex texted me, or not me, her. She immediately showed me, and then she immediately declined dropping out off the picture. She immediately declined that s**t. Right? So, I was never insecure about that s**t. Okay? There was no cheating going on, none of that s**t.&quot;Jasontheween confirms that he and Sakura have distanced themselvesThe conversation continued, with Jason confirming that he and Sakura have now distanced themselves from one another following the recent controversy. Describing the situation as &quot;sad,&quot; the 21-year-old said:&quot;So, that's why me and Sakura both decided that we distance ourselves, bro, as of right now because, you know, it's sad, bro. But, like, it's just how the internet is, and I recognize this. And it is best if we just distance ourselves for both of our mental health and headspace. You know what I mean?&quot;The Twitch streamer added that he and Sakura were on &quot;good terms&quot; and called the latter a &quot;super sweet person.&quot;