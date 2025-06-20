  • home icon
  • "This s**t is disgusting": Jasontheween claims Sakura received death threats following their Streamer Prom incident

"This s**t is disgusting": Jasontheween claims Sakura received death threats following their Streamer Prom incident

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 20, 2025 09:55 GMT
Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" has addressed the community following the viral incident involving him and Kyedae's sister, Sakura, at Streamer Prom. For context, Jasontheween and Sakura made headlines on June 19, 2025, when they attended the special event organized by MacArthur "Funny Mike."

The streamers' collaboration during the event prompted many netizens on social media platforms to become emotionally invested, with some supposedly sharing "parasocial" opinions about Jason and Sakura's interactions. Furthermore, things took a turn when Sakura mentioned that the letter "J" on one of her nails represented Jawhn, not Jasontheeen.

On June 20, 2025, the FaZe Clan member hosted a desktop-based livestream during which he spoke up about the situation. Detailing the kind of messages Sakura received following the event, the 21-year-old said:

"Obviously, after yesterday, all the f**king DMs, she showed me a bit of her DMs, and I was like, 'Damn, bro! This s**t is disgusting.' There's no way there's that many people that invested so much to the point to where you send death threats to someone you don't even know. And I thought, I was like, you know, you don't need to be in that environment."
Jasontheween also stated that he "started jumping up and down" during his Uber ride after receiving a text message from Sakura asking if he was "still down" for a trip to Japan:

"But, I got the text. 'You still down for Japan?' Started jumping up and down in my Uber to the airport. Let's f**king go!"
"Things were fixed" - Jasontheween says he "values Sakura as a person and a friend"

During the same livestream, Jasontheween stated that things between him and Sakura had been "fixed" following the Streamer Prom incident. Claiming that he "values" Kyedae's sister as "a person and a friend," the content creator stated:

"It was awkward for me, too. But, as a streamer, if I am someone who has never been in an IRL scene on such a big scale, you know, I f**ked up there, bro. I did fumble. But, you know, I talked to her about that, and at the end of the day, it was entertainment. I do value Sakura as a person and a friend, and you know, things were fixed, bro. And I'm very proud of this community because, after me tweeting that... 'A friend?' Well, you know, a friend for now. Nah, nah, nah, chill, chill. Chill. Chill. I'm very proud of this community."
While Jasontheween has addressed the community following the Streamer Prom incident, Sakura has yet to issue a statement.

