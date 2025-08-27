"She cheated, and she's crying": Adin Ross comments on Sakura's emotional address about her association with Jasontheween

Kick star Adin Ross has shared his thoughts on Sakura Shymko's emotional address about her association with Jason &quot;Jasontheween.&quot; For context, Jasontheween and Sakura had collaborated for several livestreams since they first got together for Streamer Prom hosted by Funny Mike. Things, however, seem to have taken a turn ever since Jasontheween announced on August 23, 2025, that Sakura would no longer be appearing on his broadcasts. Sakura eventually addressed the situation in an emotional livestream on August 24, 2025, during which she claimed that things &quot;definitely reached a breaking point&quot; while she broke down in tears:&quot;But once you start to see all these things that you're insecure about get nitpicked even more, and everything that you do is so, like, ridiculed, it really does eat at you. And I know that everyone is so supportive, and everyone's telling me like, 'Push through, it's okay.' Like, just ignore it. Like, I was always hearing that, and I was trying really hard. But it definitely did reach a breaking point where it, like, genuinely has broken my heart, and like, I've become insecure about things that I've never cared about before.&quot;Adin Ross reacted to Sakura's comments by suggesting that she had allegedly been unfaithful to Jasontheween. He elaborated:&quot;I ain't going to lie, bro. I saw this s**t. Listen, this is what a lot of girls do. Guys, I'm going to keep it a full-on buck - she cheated, and she's crying. You cheated on him. Like, dude, here's the thing, right? Guys, she cheated, and she's crying, and she only is crying because she got caught! She wouldn't have given a f**k! &quot;Yo, no, but like, it's the truth! Like, yo bro, that's the real truth! I'm just going to be real with you guys. Listen, truth be told, I'm not going to get involved. This is not my f**king business. I respect Jason as a streamer. You know what I'm saying? He's doing his own thing, and he is killing it. But, guys...&quot;&quot;Motherf**kers act like I killed someone&quot; - Adin Ross wonders why people seemingly dislike himAnother video from Adin Ross' August 26, 2025, livestream was posted on X, in which he wondered why some people seemingly dislike him.When his live Kick chat responded by bringing up his collaborations with Donald Trump and Nick Fuentes, the Florida native said:&quot;What did I do? I actually want to know what the f**k I did? Oh, the Trump? Damn. 'You had Nick Fuentes on stream.' Okay. The f**k? What did I do, like, I had the President of the United States on stream, and because I wanted to just debate with Nick and Dean? I just never understood what I did. Motherf**kers act like I killed someone or like...&quot;He added:&quot;I don't f**king know, man. Guys, the way that these, not X (Felix 'xQc'), obviously, he don't give a f**k. But the way that people talk about me, they talk about me like I'm this horrible, like, world leader.&quot;Adin Ross made headlines on August 21, 2025, when he got embroiled in a controversy with Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy.&quot;