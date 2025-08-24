"It definitely did reach a breaking point": Sakura in tears while discussing her situation with Jasontheween

Sakura Shymko recently broke down in tears during her Twitch stream on August 24, 2025. This was after Jasontheween announced on August 23, 2025, that the two would no longer appear together on stream. Sakura attempted to clear the air, noting that she was receiving online hate, which began affecting her mental health. She said:&quot;I was trying really hard, but it definitely did reach a breaking point where it like genuinely has broken my heart, and like I've become insecure about things that I've never cared about before. And I didn't want to say that because I know that just lets other people win.&quot;&quot;I'm just a human too&quot;: Sakura discusses battling online hate and clarifies her situation with JasontheweenOver the past few months, Sakura Shymko faced allegations of being in touch with her ex-boyfriend after leaked messages allegedly surfaced. The streamer received hate online since she was also reportedly dating Jasontheween. During her recent stream, she shed some light on how the hatred and trolling had affected her mental health:&quot;When you don't say something, and you have all these people picking at you. And like thinking you're doing stuff that you're not doing. Like I'm just a human too. I really did try a lot to push down from getting a lot of hate.&quot;She also clarified that were was no malicious intent behind the leaked messages between her and her ex-boyfriend. Sakura noted that the messages have nothing to do with why she and Jasontheween are not talking to each other anymore.In the same stream, Sakura explained that the two of them began speaking and collaborating on content. However, gradually over the course of a few months, they grew close. She noted that it must have been obvious to her fanbase that they were romantically involved with each other.However, her image being ridiculed on the internet by online spectators over the leaked messages and many other seemingly harmless incidents had put her in a poor mental state. Regardless, after Sakura Shymko discussed the situation and Jasontheween announced that the two would no longer appear on stream together, the picture became clearer for fans.It is unlikely that the two will collaborate again in the near future. Fans are still not completely in the know about the nature of their relationship; however, it is evident from Sakura's August 24 stream that online hate and certain allegations have forced her to part ways with Jason Nugyen, at least, professionally.