“Women always get blamed for the things men do”: Kali Uchis slams critics bashing her for collaborating with D4vd after dead teen was found in his car

Kali Uchis has pulled her songs with D4vd after a dead teenager was found in a car registered to him. She also slammed users who tried to blame her for the collaboration in the first place.

Uchis features on the song Crashing from the singer's debut studio album, Withered, which was released on April 25 this year. She has now said that she is pulling the track after the news about the dead teenager. She had posted an unrelated carousel post on her Instagram account on September 12. On it, one user commented on September 17 (via Complex):

"Your friend ddvd is a murderer and chomo smh"

Kali Uchis responded to it, writing:

"Not my friend i did a song with him which is currently in the process of being taken down given today's disturbing news."

Another user had asked the first user:

"girl but how was she supposed to know this"

Tagging the second user, Uchis replied:

"its ok bb people like her are why women always get blamed for the things men do lol, the internalized misogyny of this world I suppose."

Meanwhile, the police have identified the victim found in the reported Tesla as Celeste Rivas, a 15-year-old girl. As per TMZ, the girl had gone missing in April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California.

Crocs and Hollister remove campaign with D4vd

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1

Footwear company Crocs and apparel brand Hollister announced a collaboration on September 2 this year. They featured D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, as the face of their campaign.

However, they took it down instantly after the news broke of a dead teenager being found in the singer's car in Los Angeles. The two brands released a statement on September 9 that read:

“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues."

The new collaboration between the two brands features two new Crocs with Hollister's fleece and has been named the 'Classic Unfurgettable Crocs'. It provides a male and female version of the Classic Unforgettable Crocs.

The female version has a Y2K-inspired white bow and lilac print fleece, while the men's version comes in camo and also has a carabiner and a zip-up bag. D4vd was modeled with the latter product.

The two companies have removed the singer from all their channels, but the new products and the overall campaign remain.

More about the teenager found in D4vd's car in LA

As per TMZ, the teenager has been identified as Celeste Rivas. Moreover, she had a "Shhh..." tattoo on her right index finger. Notably, David has the same tattoo on his right index finger.

Celeste's mother told TMZ that her daughter has been missing for over a year now. She also said that Rivas told her that her boyfriend's name is David.

The singer's representative has said that "he is fully cooperating with the authorities.” He has been on tour since August, but canceled his show in Seattle on September 17.

