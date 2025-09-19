  • home icon
"Shocked and disturbed": Pokimane reacts to D4vd's recent controversy

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 19, 2025 00:55 GMT
Pokimane has reacted to the recent developments in the situation involving D4vd (Image via JasonTheWeen/YouTube)
Pokimane has reacted to the recent developments in the situation involving D4vd (Image via JasonTheWeen/YouTube)

Twitch streaming star Imane "Pokimane" has reacted to the recent news involving American singer-songwriter David "D4vd" in a post made on X. For those unaware, a decomposing body of a female was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered in D4vd's name in early September 2025. Now, as per reports emerging on September 17, 2025, the body has been identified to be that of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who had been reported missing a year earlier in April, 2024.

For those unaware, Pokimane had previously made a cameo appearance in the music video for D4vd's song, "What Are You Waiting For." Now, giving her stance about the recent developments in D4vd's In a post made on X on September 18, 2025, Pokimane wrote:

"I've gotten a lot of messages about the d4vd news & wanted to say i'm as shocked and disturbed as everyone else finding this out :( hoping justice will be served soon. my thoughts & prayers are with the victim's family."
Exploring Pokimane's association with D4vd

D4vd first started his foray into streaming circles with Jasontheween, with the former appearing on Jasontheween's Twitch broadcast for the first time in September, 2024. The two would host discussions about music and gaming, and react to TikTok videos together while live. It was through his association with Jasontheween that D4vd eventually came in contact with Pokimane.

D4vd was invited onto Jasontheween's Twitch broadcast alongside Pokimane in March, 2025. In a VOD of the livestream uploaded to YouTube under the title "I Made A Movie With Pokimane & D4vd!" the two could be seen being involved alongside D4vd in the making of the music video of D4vd's "What Are You Waiting For," which would be the following month on April 1, 2025.

Later on, in May, 2025, Pokimane decided to host girl group Katseye and D4vd in a broadcast together. In it, everybody was seen collectively performing a mukbang while holding discussions on a variety of topics during the live broadcast.

Now, with the recent investigation involving D4vd, Jasontheween has seemingyl decided to put distance between himself and the singer. The Twitch streamer, who was supposed to perform alongside D4vd in an upcoming concert, has now unfollowed him on Instagram.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
