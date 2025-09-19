  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Sneako calls D4vd a "murderer" while commenting on the recent situation involving the singer

Sneako calls D4vd a "murderer" while commenting on the recent situation involving the singer

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 19, 2025 09:15 GMT
Sneako calls D4vd a &quot;murderer&quot; while commenting on the recent situation involving the singer
Sneako calls D4vd a "murderer" (Imag evia parti.com/sneako)

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" has shared his thoughts on the situation involving American singer David "D4vd." For those unaware, D4vd made headlines on September 17, 2025, when reports surfaced claiming that Los Angeles authorities had identified the body of a female discovered in the front trunk of a Tesla vehicle registered in David's name as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Ad

During a livestream on Parti, Sneako commented on the situation, describing D4vd as a "pedophile and a murderer":

"I'm not going to interview D4vd. I don't know why you guys are saying that. And also, prayers to that girl. I didn't really even get to think about it yesterday. People were joking; it was kind of crazy. But it's wild that, you know, he killed, he's a pedophile and a murderer, and the girl was found in his truck."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The permanently banned YouTuber added:

"And all this evidence, like, he was hinting out there in his music videos all the time. There's a music video where he is literally opening up the trunk and shoving the girl in there and driving off and saying her name. It's like, it could not have been more obvious. So, rest in peace to her and prayers to her family. It's like some Dexter-level TV show. It doesn't even sound real."
Ad
Ad

"He's not a murderer" - Sneako impersonates Jasontheween while talking about D4vd

Sneako continued the conversation by impersonating Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween," while discussing recent reports involving D4vd.

The Parti and Rumble streamer said:

"And Jasontheween, who's pretty much like an honorary Black the way he talks, 'Bruh, what the f**k, bruh.' This is my Jasontheween impression, 'Bruh, Peterbot, bruh, that's not cool, bruh. That's weird, bruh. That's my friend, bruh. He's not a murderer, bruh. If he was a murderer, bruh, they would've arrested him. He ain't no suspect, bruh. Peterbot, don't say the N-word, bruh. You weird, bruh. My n***a D4vd mad cool, bruh (Sneako starts laughing).'"
Ad
Ad

In addition to Sneako, YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren commented on D4vd's alleged association with Celeste Rivas Hernandez, saying that the musician "clearly knew her very intimately."

Furthermore, the Mogul Money Live host stated that he will not "theorize" about the matter because he has "burned himself in the past" by "saying things hypothetically."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications