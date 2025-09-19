Sneako calls D4vd a "murderer" while commenting on the recent situation involving the singer

Controversial internet personality Nico &quot;Sneako&quot; has shared his thoughts on the situation involving American singer David &quot;D4vd.&quot; For those unaware, D4vd made headlines on September 17, 2025, when reports surfaced claiming that Los Angeles authorities had identified the body of a female discovered in the front trunk of a Tesla vehicle registered in David's name as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.During a livestream on Parti, Sneako commented on the situation, describing D4vd as a &quot;pedophile and a murderer&quot;:&quot;I'm not going to interview D4vd. I don't know why you guys are saying that. And also, prayers to that girl. I didn't really even get to think about it yesterday. People were joking; it was kind of crazy. But it's wild that, you know, he killed, he's a pedophile and a murderer, and the girl was found in his truck.&quot;The permanently banned YouTuber added:&quot;And all this evidence, like, he was hinting out there in his music videos all the time. There's a music video where he is literally opening up the trunk and shoving the girl in there and driving off and saying her name. It's like, it could not have been more obvious. So, rest in peace to her and prayers to her family. It's like some Dexter-level TV show. It doesn't even sound real.&quot;&quot;He's not a murderer&quot; - Sneako impersonates Jasontheween while talking about D4vdSneako continued the conversation by impersonating Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween,&quot; while discussing recent reports involving D4vd.The Parti and Rumble streamer said:&quot;And Jasontheween, who's pretty much like an honorary Black the way he talks, 'Bruh, what the f**k, bruh.' This is my Jasontheween impression, 'Bruh, Peterbot, bruh, that's not cool, bruh. That's weird, bruh. That's my friend, bruh. He's not a murderer, bruh. If he was a murderer, bruh, they would've arrested him. He ain't no suspect, bruh. Peterbot, don't say the N-word, bruh. You weird, bruh. My n***a D4vd mad cool, bruh (Sneako starts laughing).'&quot;In addition to Sneako, YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren commented on D4vd's alleged association with Celeste Rivas Hernandez, saying that the musician &quot;clearly knew her very intimately.&quot;Furthermore, the Mogul Money Live host stated that he will not &quot;theorize&quot; about the matter because he has &quot;burned himself in the past&quot; by &quot;saying things hypothetically.&quot;