Perez Hilton shares "hot take" about Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl', explains why he's "disappointed"

Celebrity blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s latest project, The Life of a Showgirl, particularly the theatrical release of her special event, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. In a video posted on his channel on September 21, 2025, Hilton offered what he called a “hot take” on the highly anticipated release.

Ad

“I’m sure that many of you will consider this a hot take, but it shouldn’t be because it’s true. (I’m a) day one, Swifty. And just because you love someone, that doesn’t mean that you can’t have critical opinions…This is just my opinion. You don't have to agree with it and neither does she. But I'm disappointed,” he said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

For context, Taylor Swift had announced the theatrical event via Instagram on September 19, 2025, explaining that it would not be a traditional feature film for The Life of a Showgirl but an 89-minute “release party” experience.

“You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand-new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl,” she wrote in her post.

Ad

Responding to the announcement, Hilton expressed disappointment about the focus on lyric videos rather than full music videos for each song.

“I need to circle back to the most disappointing part of this announcement… I’m not going to go to the cinema to watch lyric videos. She’s had time. She could have made a music video for every single song and she didn’t,” Hilton remarked.

Ad

He further elaborated that, although some aspects of Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl were intriguing, they were not enough to prompt him to go to the theatre immediately. He also noted that the event might have been more appealing if it had been scheduled for the second weekend after the album’s release.

According to Hilton, the first weekend after the release of Taylor Swift’s new album was “not just [for] hearing the music” but also for “reading the lyrics” in the “comfort and privacy” of his home.

Ad

What else did Perez Hilton say about Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl and its special theatrical release event?

Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)

In the aforementioned video, Perez Hilton voiced his disappointment over Taylor Swift’s decision to premiere The Life of a Showgirl with a theatrical event titled The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. He made clear that the reality of Swift’s announcement fell short of his expectations.

Ad

Hilton recalled the fan theories that had circulated prior to Swift’s reveal, noting that many believed the singer would release a feature-length film tied to her new album.

“If you watch me regularly, then you know that since last month, I had been sharing the theories from my fellow hardcore Swifties that we were going to get a Life of a Showgirl film...because we knew that Taylor had filmed the Eras Tour, not just the concert footage, which she already released, but additional footage,” he said.

Ad

Expanding on this, Hilton described two working theories: either a documentary capturing the creation of the Eras Tour and its influence on the album, or an ambitious visual album that paired each track with a music video.

The podcaster argued that the latter would have been both commercially and artistically smart, especially considering Swift’s track record with physical sales and streaming numbers. In his words, releasing a visual album “would help with first week and subsequent week numbers.”

Ad

Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)

However, Taylor Swift’s own announcement painted a different picture. On Instagram, she revealed that the theatrical event would feature the world premiere of the music video of her new single The Fate of Ophelia and brand-new lyric videos for the rest of the album’s tracks.

Ad

Hilton admitted that this news left him underwhelmed.

“I don’t know. I just thought this could be so much bigger, better, more special. I’m not that impressed with what we can expect in the cinemas, but maybe I’m in the minority,” he added.

He also expressed his frustration adding that “cut-by-cut explanations” in the theatrical event suggested Taylor Swift might once again avoid traditional promotional efforts, particularly “interviews.”

Ad

The podcaster then stressed that, despite her global stature, he still valued opportunities to hear Taylor Swift discuss her creative process.

“Like I get it. You’re the biggest star on the planet, but have some human conversations with respected journalists about the music and keep it just about the music,” Hilton added

He then referred to Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast interview, which aired on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 and added that his “favorite part of her interview with her now fiancé was the music and talking about that” and all the details she had shared about “working with Max Martin.” Hilton further remarked that he wanted “more of that.”

Ad

The news of Taylor Swift’s theatrical project, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, arrives just weeks ahead of her highly anticipated album The Life of a Showgirl.

The album is scheduled for release on Friday, October 3, 2025 , and the limited theatrical event will be running from October 3 through October 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More