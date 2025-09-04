"Already?": Perez Hilton weighs in after reports of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's plans of having children come to light

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has shared his views on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s baby plans after reports of the couple planning to have children have come to light. According to Hilton’s recent blog, a source close to Radar Online has given insights into the pop star’s desire to step into motherhood. “She can’t wait to be a mom and is 100 percent certain Travis will make a wonderful father. She’s both so ready to settle down and finally begin the next chapter of her life with Travis,” the insider noted. The insider also revealed that the Love Story singer doesn’t “want to wait” to have a family of her own with Travis. The source further claimed that Taylor Swift would “love the baby to follow the wedding as soon as possible.”Meanwhile, Perez Hilton made a brief comment on the claims of the report and questioned:“It’s believable, we guess — they definitely have phenomenal parent energy together… But already? They don’t want to spend a couple years just enjoying their amazing life?”The 47-year-old media personality further discussed that Taylor Swift might want more than one kid. After the source shared that the pop star and her Super Bowl Champion beau would “love a honeymoon baby and would ideally have at least two kids,” Perez Hilton quipped:“That we believe, for sure! Both Tay and Trav have great relationships with their siblings and we can’t imagine they’d want an only child.”For the unversed, Taylor Swift has previously opened up about wanting to have a minimum of four children. The Grammy winner reportedly told Marie Claire in 2012 that the “idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent” had always amazed her.When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning their wedding?According to Perez Hilton, the same source told Radar Online that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are more focused on the wedding.“Taylor is on cloud nine now – she’s super excited that the pair are so settled in the open. She’s officially going to be Mrs. Kelce. Right now, they’re just basking in the moment. It still feels surreal, but soon enough, they’ll be sitting down with her wedding planner and figuring out the next stage of ceremony options, as well as the actual type of ceremony they want to have.”Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, as for the wedding planning, the Karma singer has reportedly taken the lead while her Kansas City Chiefs athlete fiancé is busy with the 2025 NFL football season. The insider also revealed that the pair might say ‘I do’ next year. “The consensus is that they won’t be walking down the aisle until spring at the earliest, because Travis has to focus on football. Easter has been mentioned, but early summer could work just as well and give them more time for planning,” the insider explained. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via a joint post on Instagram last month. The couple, who began dating in October 2023, shared a series of images from their floral garden engagement on August 26, 2025.