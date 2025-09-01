  • home icon
  Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift's 12-year-old interview goes viral after engagement news: "Being a mom full time"

Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift's 12-year-old interview goes viral after engagement news: "Being a mom full time"

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 01, 2025 15:37 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
A previous interview that Taylor Swift did in 2012 has resurfaced (image credit: getty)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised everyone last Tuesday when they announced their engagement after two years of dating. Just days after the announcement, an interview the Grammy winner did with Cosmopolitan in 2012 resurfaced.

A Taylor Swift fan account on X shared a photo from the December 2012 issue of the magazine. Swift was asked if there was anything else that she wanted to do in life besides making music. She revealed her plans to be a mom and raise her children, and how it would be as "thrilling" as her success in music.

"Being a full time mom, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them," Swift said. "One day, I'm sure. But that's the only other thing that could be as thrilling for me as doing this."
Swift was also asked if she ever thought about her "perfect wedding." The singer said "no" because she didn't want her wedding and marriage to only be based on her dreams. Swift added that she wanted a joint effort between her and her future husband.

Fans are anxiously awaiting to hear the details of Kelce and Swift's wedding.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made first post-engagement appearance

Two days after announcing their engagement, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their first public appearance. The couple was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce's alma mater, Cincinnati, take on Nebraska.

The Bearcats couldn't pull off the Week 1 win, losing 20-17. The broadcast showed the newly engaged couple a few times throughout the game, and Swift's custom engagement ring was also spotted.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly proposed to Swift after they finished recording her debut appearance on the "New Heights" podcast. The couple's joint Instagram post became the ninth most popular in social media history with over 35 million likes.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
