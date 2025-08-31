  • home icon
  Taylor Swift joins Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday bash in Nashville 5 days after saying "Yes" to Travis Kelce's engagement proposal

Taylor Swift joins Brittany Mahomes’ 30th birthday bash in Nashville 5 days after saying "Yes" to Travis Kelce's engagement proposal

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 31, 2025 17:42 GMT
Taylor Swift joins Brittany Mahomes&rsquo; 30th birthday bash in Nashville 5 days after saying &quot;Yes&quot; to Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift joins Brittany Mahomes’ 30th birthday bash in Nashville 5 days after saying "Yes" to Travis Kelce's engagement proposal

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, attended Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes’ 30th birthday party on Sunday. It was held at the Twelve Thirty Supper Club and was Taylor's first public outing since getting engaged to Chiefs' tight end.

Taylor wore a black outfit with her hair over one shoulder, while Brittany was dressed in a fun cowgirl style for her big night.

A few days before, Taylor and Travis shared their engagement on Instagram, writing:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The photos showed Travis proposing in a garden full of pink and white flowers in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Travis got down on one knee and gave Taylor a custom diamond ring he helped design with Artifex Fine Jewelry.

For the big day, Taylor wore a striped silk dress by Ralph Lauren.

In their video, Taylor’s song “So High School” played in the background.

After the joint announcement was made on August 26, Brittany reshared the photo of Kelce proposing and wrote:

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two”2.
Taylor Swift attended Bearcats' game with Travis Kelce with Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift went to the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers game on August 28 at Arrowhead Stadium.

She wore a white sleeveless sweater, a short denim skirt, and tan boots. Her big diamond ring sparkled while she drank from a cocktail cup.

Taylor and Travis watched the game from a private box with Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes.

The Bearcats lost the game 20–17.

Taylor Swift has won Travis Kelce's mom's heart

Right after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26, Donna Kelce updated her Facebook cover photo to a collage of childhood photos of both Travis and Taylor.

Taylor is seen leaning against a prop tree in a school portrait.

Travis is in a flannel shirt, smiling against a blue studio backdrop.

“THEY ARE GETTING MARRIED," the caption read.
Previously, Donna Kelce called Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department her "best work yet," saying, “She is a very talented woman.”

Donna shared that she listened to the album “all morning long” when it dropped and was deeply impressed.

