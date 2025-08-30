Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ‘not in the wedding planning phase’ despite major marriage speculations post-engagement: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged and shared the news on Tuesday. However, for now, they are not in the wedding planning phase just yet. A source told People that the couple just wants to enjoy being engaged and will take their time, saying:“Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it.&quot;Kelce is about to start his 13th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it’s the last year of his contract. The Chiefs said they hope for a “Hollywood-like ending” to his career.Swift’s 12th album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; will be released on October 3. She announced it on Kelce’s podcast &quot;New Heights&quot; on August 13, calling it her most fun and dramatic record yet. It was a two-hour episode.The episode drew 1.3 million concurrent viewers on YouTube, a Guinness World Record for most live podcast views.Kelce popped the question in a private garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Swift wore a striped Ralph Lauren silk dress, and he gave her a large diamond ring he helped design. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Instagram post had five romantic photos, including Kelce on one knee and Swift showing her ring with flowers all around. Her song &quot;So High School&quot; played in the background.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; the caption read.The post broke records with more than 29 million likes in six hours. Travis Kelce’s dad said the proposal actually happened two weeks earlier and called it “beautiful.”Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany was among first to wish Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift over their engagement Shortly after the couple’s Instagram post went viral on Tuesday, Brittany reposted the announcement to her own Instagram Stories, writing:“Two of the most genuine people meet &amp; fall in love. Just so happy for these two.🤍🥹”Brittany and Patrick have been strong supporters of Kelce and Swift’s relationship from the start. Both couples have gone on several double dates, US Open outings and even FaceTime calls after the proposal.