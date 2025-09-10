Perez Hilton claims Teair Tart is "ticking off the Swifties BIG TIME" after he seemingly takes jabs at Taylor Swift after slapping Travis Kelce

Perez Hilton weighed in on NFL player Teair Tart’s Instagram activity, where the Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle appeared to take jabs at Taylor Swift after slapping her fiancé, Travis Kelce. In his September 9, 2025, website article, Hilton criticized Tart for escalating his antics off the field.

The podcaster explained that while Teair Tart's behavior might have entertained certain groups of fans, it struck a nerve with Swift’s supporters

“The Los Angeles Chargers player who hit Travis Kelce during the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season continues to take jabs at him!… Well, Tart may be increasing his fan base among the Brads and Chads, but it’s ticking off the Swifties BIG TIME… again," Hilton said.

In his website article, Perez Hilton detailed how Tart first stirred controversy when he slapped Kelce in the face during their season-opening game in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 6. A day later, Teair Tart fueled the drama with an Instagram story captioned:

“I’m too swift with it even in Brazil…”

The story featured a meme from the film How High, where a character is slapped. Fans interpreted the caption as a subtle reference to Taylor Swift, given her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Referring to Tart’s online activity, Perez Hilton criticized him for boasting about his actions on social media. He argued that Tart taunting Kelce by posting videos of “slaps and such,” while also making references to Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, reflected poorly on sportsmanship.

He further added that this was the reason why he “should have faced stronger consequences” for his behaviour. Since his on-field bad behaviour had not been penalised more strictly, it had encouraged “more” bad behaviour off the field.

Hilton further condemned Tart’s decision to drag Taylor Swift into the feud. While acknowledging that trash talk was part of the game, the podcaster remarked:

“Because all this is giving is the smallest man who ever lived energy. Just saying! We’re sure Trav doesn’t mind some trash talk, it’s all part of the game. But man, leave the wives and girlfriends… sorry, the fiancées… out of it! Right??”

What else did Perez Hilton say about Teair Tart’s on-field behaviour with Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce?

Teair Tart (Image via Getty Images)

In his September 9, 2025, website article, Perez Hilton also weighed in on Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart’s on-field behavior toward Kansas City Chiefs star and Taylor Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce.

According to a People Magazine report dated September 6, during the Chargers’ 27-21 victory over the Chiefs at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Tart struck Travis Kelce on the front of his helmet after the two exchanged shoves.

The altercation occurred following a two-yard run by Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter. Tart’s hit drew an immediate penalty, and the referee flagged him for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness call.

However, officials stopped short of ejecting him, ruling that the slap did not qualify as a “disqualifying action.”

As per the report, Terry McAulay, a former referee who served as YouTube’s rules analyst during the livestream, explained why Tart was allowed to remain in the game. He said that the contact was an “open hand contact to the head rather than a punch” so it was not considered “severe enough for ejection.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also addressed the incident during his September 8 radio appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Reid admitted confusion over the ruling.

“I don’t understand that rule…I guess it’s open-hand, fist, whatever, I don’t know. I don’t know what their decision was on that…But he definitely got hit in the head pretty hard, whether it was an open fist or a closed fist,” he said (as per People Magazine).

In his website article, Hilton reacted to Reid’s comments, emphasizing that Teair Tart's hit was forceful enough to shake “Kelce’s helmet HARD!”

“Oof! Open hand or not, he hit that man HARD! If Travis weren’t weirdly indestructible, he could have been hurt!” the podcaster added.

He noted that Taylor Swift, who became Travis Kelce’s fiancée on August 26, 2025, was not in the stands but likely watched the game from home along with “her legions of fans.”

So, while the referee “did not give any serious consequences to Teair,” Taylor Swift’s fan base flooded Teair Tart's social media, criticizing the player for his “unsportsmanlike conduct!” However, Hilton noted that despite the online criticism, “the 28-year-old athlete" did not "seem to care.”

The September 5 matchup was a rough outing overall for Travis Kelce. Earlier in the game, he also collided hard with teammate Xavier Worthy, though he later managed to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Despite his effort, the Chiefs ultimately fell short as the Chargers secured the 27-21 win.

Travis Kelce will be returning to the field on Sunday, September 14, 2025, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.

Teair Tart and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders the following evening, Monday, September 15, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Off the field, Taylor Swift, Kelce’s fiancée, is preparing for her own spotlight moment with the release of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, scheduled for October 3, 2025.

