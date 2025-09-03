Jason Kelce speaks candidly about welcoming Taylor Swift as sister-in-law, opens up about his odds of being Travis Kelce's best man

Jason Kelce has always openly praised his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In a recent episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, the retired center for the Philadelphia Eagles offered one of his more sentimental reflections about Travis getting engaged to Taylor Swift and what it means for the Kelce family.Jason said he got emotional when he heard Swift talk about Travis on the New Heights, the popular podcast he hosts with his brother. He mentioned that when Swift described Travis as &quot;the human exclamation point,&quot; it was the best way he had ever heard anyone describe Travis in his life. When asked about his chances of being the best man, Jason said:&quot;First of all, hopefully I'm the best man. We'll see, Tra has a lot of friends. I'm just hoping to get the opportunity,&quot; he said.Jason revealed that over the past few years, he has built a close bond with Swift and shared how special it has been to watch her relationship with Travis grow.&quot;I know the kind of person he [Travis Kelce] is, and I've been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple years. And I just think that they match so well together. They are unbelievably,&quot; Jason Kelce remarked.Jason also emphasized how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce complement each other and support one another in their demanding, successful careers.&quot;To watch them support each other, love each other, and get to this stage and now to have this together. I'm just I mean I'm I'm very happy for him,&quot; he added.Jason Kelce reflects on Travis Kelce’s past and why he always believed love would find himJason admitted that people often asked him whether he thought Travis would find a lasting companion, given how well-known Travis was for his outgoing social life. However, he said he had never thought otherwise and was firm that Travis was shaped by the values of his upbringing.&quot;At all times I know my brother's intentions and who he is as a person and the values that my parents raised him with and, you know, how he treats people, how he treats women... I think it works out when you go through life with that,&quot; Jason Kelce stated.Jason shared his own experience and joked that before the NFL, he struggled to talk to women, but being a pro supposedly made it easier to develop social skills. Still, he emphasized that Travis Kelce's authenticity and giving nature make him stand out from everyone else.&quot;He's a great person. He's unselfish. Everything he does, I think, would lead to him finding uh somebody that would want to be with him for all the right reasons and more,&quot; he remarked.Jason Kelce mentioned that it was only a matter of time before Travis met someone who valued him for the right reasons, and he felt that watching his brother's bond with Taylor Swift grow made it all the more special.