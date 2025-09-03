Jason Kelce recounts hilarious incident featuring Taylor Swift & Budweiser beer that made him feel "the most amount of shame"

Jason Kelce, in his recent podcast appearance, talked about his brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift following their engagement. Jason Kelce recently appeared on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, which aired on September 2. In the episode, the former Philadelphia Eagles player shared an incident about drinking non-alcoholic beer while attending Cincinnati's recent matchup against Nebraska.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went together to watch the Huskers face off against the Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium. Jason Kelce was also present alongside the newly engaged couple. On the September 2 podcast, Jason Kelce shared that while watching the match, it was the third quarter when he found out that he had been drinking non-alcoholic beer. When the host asked him who made him realize that, Jason replied.&quot;Taylor. Oh, cuz she said Travis had just been doing the same thing, and he's ashamed. I'm like, time out. Travis, there's non-alcoholic beer here. We had both been drinking these Budweiser Zeros, thinking they were just some like zero-calorie Budweiser. I just was What the f*ck just happened? I was so ashamed.&quot;In the same podcast, Jason also talked about how he started the New Heights podcast with his brother. He also touched on Taylor Swift and his brother's relationship.What did Jason Kelce say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship?B100 @B100AlbanyLINKJason Kelce hopes to be best man at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding after engagement news.During the episode, while mentioning Taylor Swift talking about his brother on the New Heights podcast before their engagement, host Will Compton asked Jason Kelce what makes him happy about his brother finding his love.&quot;Well, I think first of all, I love my brother, and I just want him to have the most fulfilled, best life possible... I know the kind of person he is, and I've been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple of years. And I just think that they match so well together. They are unbelievably supportive of each other, and that both of their outlandishly successful worlds,&quot; Kelce said.Further talking about his brother, Jason said that his younger brother brings joy to wherever he goes. He further extended his wishes to the newly engaged couple. Reacting to Jason's kind words for his brother and his fiancée, Will Compton asked Taylor Lewan if they had just heard the &quot;best man speech.&quot;Jason Kelce said he would deliver a much better speech if allowed to serve as his brother’s best man.&quot;I'm going to fire up something a lot better. We're going to do that. I got to be good at this, man. I've got to be good at this. Well, first of all, hopefully I'm the best man. We'll see. Travis has a lot of friends. I'm just hoping to get the opportunity,&quot; Jason said.Elsewhere in the episode, Jason Kelce was asked how he decided to start a podcast. The former Super Bowl champion replied that it was Travis Kelce's team that approached them with the idea of a podcast. He revealed that they were initially &quot;nervous&quot; about it, but seeing other players doing the same, they went ahead with the idea.Pop Crave @PopCraveLINKTaylor Swift’s episode of ‘New Heights’ earns the Guinness World Record for most concurrent podcast views on YouTube (1.3M).Last month, Taylor Swift appeared on Kelce's brother's New Heights podcast. In the August 13 episode, the pop singer announced her new album and talked about her relationship with Travis Kelce. The podcast also made a Guinness World Record for getting the most concurrent views on YouTube in the podcast category.Days later, on August 26, Taylor Swift shared a series of pictures on Instagram, informing the world about her engagement with Travis Kelce.