"You saw it on the podcast": Erin Andrews reveals adorable trait of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Erin Andrews opened up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship on her podcast. The couple, who been dating for more than two years, announced their engagement this week.

Earlier this month, on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Swift gave fans a glimpse of her bonding with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

In last week's Calm Down podcast, Andrews opened up about Swift and Kelce’s chemistry.

"When they’re around each other, they’re always kissing. They’re always touching. You saw it on the podcast,” she said (via Page Six).

Andrews also opened up about Swift.

"She’s a 20 out of 20. She is so much fun,” she added. “We love them. We are happy for them, and we are happy to report back that, yes, the long-awaited meeting did happen, and it exceeded expectations because she is as advertised and a whole lot more.”

On Travis Kelce’s podcast, Taylor Swift surprised fans by announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will release in October and shared a glimpse of the cover page, which she also shared on Instagram.

Swift and Kelce’s love story has blossomed over time. The NFL star proposed to Swift in a flowery garden amid the green woods. He shared a joint post on Tuesday to break the news with Swift.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote.

Swift wore a striped black and white dress on the special day, while Kelce donned a black T-shirt and white pants.

Nick Wright shuts down speculation around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement

Taylor Swift's engagement news has garnered worldwide attention as fans congratulated her, but some called it a publicity stunt.

On Wednesday, Nick Wright discussed it on The Dan Patrick Show, shutting down doubts and said that Kelce and Swift seemed to be in a special relationship.

"Is there a moment of public shame? Is there a moment of apology? Is there a moment of, ‘you know what, I shouldn't have doubted what is America's greatest love story for my own Twitter gain.’ I don't know. Like they seem to be really into each other, and it seems to be a healthy, delightful relationship, and now they're getting married," Wright said. (from 02:53 to 03:15)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have spent most of the offseason together. They headed for a vacation in Europe before the Blank Space singer attended Kelce's Tight End University event last month.

