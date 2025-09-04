"I got warned": Travis Kelce opens up about having a totally different proposal plan for Taylor Swift - Details explored

Days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement and Taylor's debut on the Kelce Brothers' New Heights podcast, Travis returned to his podcast to talk about his engagement stories with Jason Kelce.

Brandon Borders, the producer of the New Heights podcast, also joined the Kelce brothers on the episode that aired on Wednesday, September 3. Borders recently got engaged and shared that he proposed in the water. Building on that, Travis Kelce shared his proposal plans.

"I got warned. I got warned. I once thought I would do it on water," Travis said.

Earlier in an interview with News 5, Travis' father, Ed Kelce, revealed that his son proposed to Taylor Swift in the floral-filled backyard of his home in Missouri.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26. The news broke the internet, and many A-listers wished the couple well, including US President Donald Trump. The engagement post reportedly became one of the most liked on Instagram and has over 36 million likes at the time of writing.

Travis Kelce shared proposal advice following his engagement with Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce discussing engagement stories on their podcast (Image via YouTube/ New Heights)

In the Wednesday episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end to share some advice for those planning to propose.

"Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them. You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way... I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for, and do it for the right reasons, baby,” Travis said.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Jason asked his brother on behalf of the crew whether they were invited to his bachelor party. To which the three-time Super Bowl champion replied,

"Bachelor party? Man, how do you even know there's a bachelor party coming? I haven't thought about it."

Travis Kelce attended his alma mater, Cincinnati, to watch their matchup against Nebraska on August 28, with Taylor Swift. This was the first time the couple was seen together publicly since their engagement. On Wednesday’s podcast, the NFL player discussed the change he felt on game day since Swift became his fiancée.

"It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates... Yeah, it was pretty cool... I still get giddy. I love it. It's exciting times," Travis said.

In the episode, Travis also thanked those who sent him well-wishes for his engagement. The two brothers then talked about sports on the podcast.

Recently, Jason Kelce expressed his desire to be his brother's best man on the September 2 episode of the Bussin' With The Boys podcast.

"Well, first of all, hopefully I'm the best man. We'll see. Travis has a lot of friends. I'm just hoping to get the opportunity," Jason expressed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dated for nearly two years before their engagement. Days before the couple announced their engagement, Taylor Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast on the August 13 episode. In the episode, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer reminisced about how she first met Kelce. She also unveiled her upcoming album on the podcast.

