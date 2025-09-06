"For Travis?": Perez Hilton reacts after reports of Taylor Swift skipping 2025 VMAs surface

Pop star Taylor Swift, who is one of the most awarded artists in the MTV VMAs' history, is reportedly not attending this year's event. A September 5 report by E! News indicated that the Cruel Summer singer is expected to miss the MTV Video Music Awards scheduled for September 7.As the news came out, celebrity blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to it in his Friday blog. Hilton suggested that Swift might miss the event to attend his fiancée's game. While sharing his blog on X, Hilton wrote,&quot;Taylor Swift Skipping 2025 VMAs -- For Travis?!?&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKTaylor Swift Skipping 2025 VMAs -- For Travis?!? 🔗In his blog, Perez Hilton, who often admires the Grammy-winning singer in his blog, reacted to the E! News report and addressed Taylor Swift fans.&quot;Sorry Swifties, if you were hoping for another iconic night of Tay Tay dancing and singing along at an award show, you’re going to have to wait a while. The outlet reports she’s going to be skipping the MTV event! But why? Well, it might be because she wants to be there for her fiancé… Man, that’s a fun word, huh?&quot;On September 5, Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Hilton’s blog, published before the game, speculated that Taylor Swift would attend the match and therefore be unable to join the MTV VMAs ceremony on Sunday.It was the first game of the season, and Hilton wrote that sources indicated Taylor Swift would be in the stands to support her recently engaged partner, Travis Kelce.&quot;The thing is… the game isn’t in Los Angeles OR in KC. It’s in São Paulo, Brazil! Yeah. And flying back to El Lay in time for the VMAs on Sunday would be really tough. That’s a 12+ hour flight. It would be a big hassle to try to do both. Is that why she’s skipping the event she loves so much?&quot; Hilton guessed.However, the reports from various media outlets claimed that the singer did not attend the game in Brazil. In the Friday showdown at São Paulo, the Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21.Taylor Swift is among the nominees for Artist of the Year at the MTV VMAs 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 14-time Grammy-winning singer, who is reportedly missing this year's MTV VMAs event, has been nominated for 'Artist of the Year.' Swift is competing with Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd this year.Last year, Swift took home seven MTV VMA trophies. Her single Fortnight alone bagged Moon Person in five categories, and she also won the awards for 'Best Pop Artist' and 'Artist of the Year.' The Karma singer holds 30 VMA trophies and ties with Beyoncé. The two are the most awarded artists in the VMAs' history.If reports are accurate, this will mark Taylor Swift’s first absence from the award show since 2021.Read more: &quot;Sabrina and a snoozefest&quot; - Internet reacts to the first batch of VMAs performers being announcedLast year, during her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift publicly referred to Travis Kelce as her boyfriend for the first time. The couple announced their engagement on August 26 this year.Also read: &quot;So wrong&quot;: Perez Hilton reacts as California healthcare workers lose job over &quot;downright nasty&quot; &amp; &quot;dehumanizing&quot; TikTok content