"So wrong": Perez Hilton reacts as California healthcare workers lose job over "downright nasty" & "dehumanizing" TikTok content

Podcaster and celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has reacted to a TikTok video made by urgent care workers at a California clinic, where staff allegedly mocked patients’ body fluids. The video went viral and sparked widespread backlash. Hilton’s response came after reports confirmed the healthcare employees involved had been dismissed.In his September 4 blog, Hilton described the video-making act as &quot;dehumanizing&quot; patients, adding:&quot;This is so wrong… and just downright nasty!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKCalifornia Urgent Care Staff Fired After Viral TikTok Mocking &amp;amp;amp; 'Dehumanizing' Patients! 🔗Citing local news source KTLA, Perez Hilton reported that staff at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara were fired after posting a TikTok video recorded at the clinic. The video allegedly showed urgent care workers mocking body fluid stains on an examination chair, referring to them as &quot;gifts&quot; left by patients.As per media reports, the video went viral and drew the ire of netizens. Perez Hilton claimed that the video was posted on TikTok by user @angieuncut. However, the clip as well as the account were removed following online backlash.Before the video was deleted, netizens had taken screenshots and screen recordings of the clip, which have now been circulating on the internet.On September 3, Sutter Health confirmed the termination of workers via an Instagram post, calling the act &quot;unacceptable.&quot;Perez Hilton described the viral video of California urgent care workersIn his blog, Perez Hilton described the now-deleted TikTok video posted by the dismissed Sansum Clinic staff. The blogger highlighted that in one of the pictures, the group of workers gathered around an office desk, and the picture had an overlay text that read:“Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?”In the following pictures, the staffers could be spotted posing around body fluid stains on the paper towel laid on the examination chair. One employee posed with thumbs up, while another posed with her tongue out.In response to the question about gifts left by patients, the images displayed text overlays with one reading &quot;all shapes and sizes.&quot; In the last picture of the carousel, all the employees came together and posed around a body fluid stain with overlay text reading,“Make sure you leave your healthcare workers sweet gifts like these!”The blogger slammed the incident, calling it &quot;unprofessional&quot; and &quot;terrible.&quot;&quot;We mean, not only is this totally unprofessional—it’s unhygienic, it’s in bad taste... People go to urgent care to get help for their issues, not get mocked online! And how did NO ONE think this was a bad idea? Just terrible,&quot; Hilton said.Screenshot of Sutter Health statement (Image via Instagram/@sansumclinic)Perez Hilton also shared Sansum Clinic's response, which followed widespread criticism online. On September 3, Sansum Clinic, part of Sutter Health, posted on Instagram confirming the employees' termination.“Sutter Health has terminated the employees responsible for the inappropriate and insensitive photos on social media. This unacceptable behavior is an outright violation of our policies, shows a lack of respect for our patients and will not be tolerated,” the post read.In another Instagram post on September 2, the California Clinic clarified that the person who originally posted the video was a former employee and was not employed with the clinic at the time of video posting. The statement also confirmed that the other staffers were sent on administrative leave while the investigation was going on.