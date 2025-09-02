"Put out of jobs by fake people?": Perez Hilton speaks candidly about AI’s impact on content creation and the future of media jobs

Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has questioned the impact of AI on content creation. With rapid advancements, new uses of artificial intelligence are being explored. AI has been automating workflows across several sectors, and a few creators have started using AI avatars of themselves to create content for social media.

Hilton, who is an active content creator himself, has now talked about it in his September 1 YouTube video. The podcaster also questioned his audience about whether they would want to consume content presented by his lookalike artificial intelligence avatar. He further raised a question about whether artificial intelligence would take over future jobs.

"I just had a thought that I can't believe had never occurred to me before. Would you like content any less from somebody who looked like me, but that you knew was AI? Are we going to be put out of jobs by fake people? I don't know. If I knew the person was not a real person, I don't think I would like the content as much. How about you?" Hilton said.

Earlier in his blogs covering news related to the ill effects of artificial intelligence, Hilton questioned and scrutinized the role of new-age tech.

Other instances when Perez Hilton raised eyebrows on AI

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Facebook Thought Letting Their AI Chatbot Seduce Children Was OK! 🔗

In his August 15 blog, Perez Hilton reported on an old man who lost his life in an accident while he was going to meet what he thought was his girlfriend.

While citing a report from Reuters, Perez Hilton noted that a 76-year-old man named Thongbue Wongbandue, whose "mind was not 100% healthy anymore," was "befriended and seduced" by what he thought was a younger woman.

As per the report, Wongbandue was chatting with Meta's chatbot, named Big sis Billie. The chatbot invited the old man to meet "her" and even provided an address for the same. As per Hilton's blog, Wongbandue "rushed to catch a train and fell" while he was on his way. Commenting on this news, he wrote:

"There are a lot of ethical debates surrounding artificial intelligence. This? This should not even be considered a debate. We are frankly astounded that anyone would ever have been able to back this use of AI."

In his blog, Perez Hilton highlighted that Meta created the Billie chatbot in collaboration with Kendall Jenner.

"It was a variant of an AI developed by Meta (what we used to know as Facebook) in collaboration with… Kendall Jenner. Yeah. Oops. Careful what you attach your name to for money, we guess…," Hilton stated.

Perez Hilton further shared that Meta refused to comment on the incident.

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton AI Videos Of General Hospital's Steve Burton Used To Scam Woman Out Of $81,000 -- And She's Not The First! 🔗

In another blog posted on August 28, Hilton reported on an incident in which an old woman was defrauded by a scamster using an artificial intelligence avatar of TV actor Steve Burton. The woman reportedly transferred $81,000 to the scammer, thinking she was talking to Burton. On this incident, Hilton gave his reaction and wrote:

"This is heartbreaking – and a terrifying reminder of how convincing AI is getting, especially to the unwary…"

In other news, Perez Hilton was dragged into the legal battle of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively's team served a subpoena to Hilton, suspecting that he had colluded with Bladoni to run a smear campaign against the actress. The subpoena hearing is scheduled on September 2 in a Nevada court.

