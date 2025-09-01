"She doxxed Scott!" Perez Hilton predicts Scott Wolf's estranged wife Kelley might be "banned from Instagram" following arrest

Actor Scott Wolf and his estranged wife Kelley have been going through their divorce, which they made public in June this year. Amid the ongoing proceedings, Kelley Wolf was arrested on August 26 for allegedly doxxing Scott Wolf. Pop culture columnist Perez Hilton reported about the arrest in his August 27 blog.In another blog post on August 29, Hilton noted that Kelley Wolf was incarcerated for electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information. She allegedly posted Scott Wolf's phone number on Instagram and asked people to call the actor.Citing a report from Us Weekly, Perez Hilton wrote that prosecutors demanded that Kelley Wolf be banned from Instagram. Commenting on the development, Hilton wrote:&quot;It turned out she doxxed Scott! ... Kelley Wolf may no longer be on Instagram if prosecutors get their way! ... Whether she follows all the orders or gets banned from Instagram, we’ll see!&quot;Further in his blog, Hilton mentioned that although the judge has not decided on the social media ban, the court ordered the TV star to pay a $5,000 bond. She is also required to appear at all future court hearings. The court further advised Kelley to stay away from alcohol and any unprescribed drugs.Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKScott Wolf's Wife Kelley Might Get Banned From Instagram After What She Did To Him -- Details! 🔗Perez Hilton added that the 48-year-old was ordered to attend a doctor for &quot;medical, behavioral, psychological, or psychiatric treatment.&quot; She was also instructed not to call any of the witnesses or Scott Wolf.As per People, the reality TV star, who was held at the Summit County Jail, was released on August 28.Perez Hilton reported about Kelley's Instagram Stories going off on Scott WolfHilton, in his August 27 blog, reported on the Instagram Stories that Kelley had posted prior to her arrest. The blogger also shared the screenshots of the Stories, according to which Kelley messaged Scott Wolf the following:“I get 100 calls an hour. The world is watching. Be smart scott!!!! You are the most hated man on earth … And your dad is abusing me and all of you and his power. His name is ruined. He has no money and needs to get help. I am great!! Love you.”In the next message to her estranged husband, The Real World: New Orleans alum accused Scott Wolf's dad of &quot;abusing&quot; her. Over the screenshot of her chat, she added a comment saying:&quot;Scott: Send the kids now!!! No more games. This is war. Last change and then I go to the press!!!!&quot;She went on to post more Stories. In one of them, she shared a chat with an unknown individual, who alerted her to not come to Park City as there was a &quot;risk of getting arrested.&quot; In another Story, she stated that she would be leaving for an unknown location for the next six months while disabling her Instagram account and her phone.The series of Stories continued; in her next Story, she wrote that she had surrendered and &quot;won't fight another minute.&quot;&quot;I’ll find another man and maybe have a baby. I’ll be okay … The kids hate me. The town hates me. And I love my life!!!,&quot; she added.Hours later, she posted another update, informing that cops were at her place to arrest her.Also read: Perez Hilton explains alleged &quot;showbizification&quot; of politics on social media, calls it &quot;The Donald Trump Effect&quot;According to Us Weekly, the couple, who share three children, filed for divorce in June 2025 after 21 years of marriage. Days later, Scott filed for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife; however, the judge dropped the order on July 19 after the two signed a temporary stipulated agreement on July 15.Also read: &quot;Don’t upset the Swifties!&quot;: Perez Hilton slams Nebraska Huskers over “disgusting” edited Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement photo