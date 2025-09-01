Perez Hilton explains alleged "showbizification" of politics on social media, calls it "The Donald Trump Effect"

Pop culture influencer Perez Hilton often talks about President Donald Trump in his blogs and podcasts. On August 30, Hilton posted a clip of his conversation while he was on the stage of the National LGBTQ Task Force. In the 36-second video, Hilton appears to be talking about his career. Building on that, he also addressed the "commodification" of politics as entertainment and connected it to the current POTUS.

"Everybody talks about Taylor Swift. Why? Because it makes money, the clicks, the views. So that was the first big shift in the, you know, the beginning part of my career. Then the second part of my career, because of social media we've noted I've noticed really the commodification of politics as entertainment. You know, the showbizification of the Donald Trump effect actually."

Hilton posted the video on his blog and his X account on August 30, captioning it as "The Donald Trump Effect."

Perez Hilton reacted to Meghan Markle's comment on Donald Trump

In his August 31 podcast, Perez Hilton talked about Meghan Markle's recent interview with Emily Chang. Hilton pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex was asked about her views on the US president. Before elaborating, Hilton reminded listeners that Meghan Markle called the president "misogynistic" in her 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton #MeghanMarkle is free to say whatever she wants and THIS is what she says now about #DonaldTrump: https://t.co/Eg24qWz51S

Perez Hilton also mentioned that when Meghan Markle was asked about this in her recent interview, she replied,

"I was excited to be on the show, and I think if there's anything that I wanted to say or that felt necessary to say, then I would say it. But that's not where I'm at right now. I haven't said anything since 2016. That was well before I met my husband, too."

Hilton, who is a well-known critic of the current US president, shared his reaction to Meghan Markle's response, suggesting that the Duchess might be "afraid of" the president. The podcaster also made some accusations against the president while commenting on Meghan's statement.

"She's probably also afraid of Donald Trump. And with good reason. We've seen what Trump has done across the US in so many ways. Taking power and exerting control over roles and institutions, and in places where the president historically does not have that power or authority. She's probably afraid, with good reason, that Trump might deport her husband back to the UK," Hilton said.

What did Perez Hilton comment on Trump's cabinet following the release of Ghislaine Maxwell's interview?

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Trump Nightmare! Ghislaine Maxwell Said Some Of Epstein's Pals 'Are In Your Cabinet'! 🔗

The Department of Justice released the transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell's July interview on August 22. Since then, many details from the interview have come to light. In her interview, Maxwell claimed that she did not see the president in "any inappropriate setting."

Perez Hilton, in his August 29 interview, highlighted an excerpt from Maxwell's interview, commenting that the interview was not the "exoneration Donald Trump wanted." In her interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, while claiming she never saw Epstein doing anything wrong, she added,

“If you met Epstein, there is no way that this cast of characters, of which it’s extraordinary and some are in your cabinet, who you value as your co-workers, and you know, would be with him if he was a creep or because they wanted s*xual favors.”

Reacting to Maxwell's statement, Perez Hilton said that she was trying to clear Epstein's name and therefore she "ties" her convicted boyfriend to "Trump and his cabinet." He also added that this comment didn't help the president's "attempts to distance himself" from Epstein.

"So yeah, that’s at least three guys in one cabinet with personal ties to Epstein. No wonder they won’t release the Epstein files, right?" Hilton added.

On another front, Perez Hilton has been contesting a subpoena served by Blake Lively's lawyers. The subpoena hearing is scheduled for September 2 at a Nevada court.

