"Heartbreaking": Perez Hilton slams "sickening" AI scam where woman with bipolar disorder lost $81k to Steve Burton impersonator

Columnist and podcaster Perez Hilton has criticized the AI scam where a woman was tricked by a Steve Burton impersonator. In his August 28 blog, Hilton discussed an $81,000 scam involving a fraudster who used AI-generated videos to impersonate TV star Steve Burton and deceive a 66-year-old woman named Abigail Ruvalcaba, who reportedly has bipolar disorder.

Ad

Citing the victim's daughter, Vivian Ruvalcaba's recent interview with KABC, Hilton shared that the woman believed she was actually in contact with the General Hospital star. Abigail reportedly transferred over $81,000 to a fake Steve Burton, who convinced her that the actor had lost his property and belongings in the LA wildfires.

Reacting to the news, in his blog, Hilton advised people not to fall for such online trickery.

"Heartbreaking. We just can’t imagine... This is a stark reminder to stay vigilant! Any celeb messaging you asking for cash is NOT them. Celebs have money! Don’t fall for it! Even with video evidence!" Hilton stated.

Ad

Trending

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton AI Videos Of General Hospital's Steve Burton Used To Scam Woman Out Of $81,000 -- And She's Not The First! 🔗

Ad

Hilton also shared what Vivian shared in her interview, published on Wednesday. As per the blog, Vivian's mother received AI-generated videos of Steve Burton. In those videos, the actor avatar would say loving things about Abigail Ruvalcaba. Vivian revealed that her mother, who has bipolar disorder, was under the impression that the TV star was in love with her.

“In her head, there was no scammer, she was talking to Steve Burton the entire time,” Vivian said in the interview.

Ad

Reportedly, the scam victim transferred the money through Bitcoin, gift cards, and even cash. Hilton reported that the daughter broke down during the interview, sharing the details of the scam.

“I’m sickened by it because it went this far. Why didn’t I know this? Why didn’t I see what was happening? What did I miss?” Vivian said.

According to her daughter, Abgail Ruvalcaba also sold her condo for $350,000 and was about to send $70,000 out of that money to the scammer posing as Steve Burton. Vivian added that it was at this point that she intervened and reported the scam to the police.

Ad

AI-generated video and text messages fooled the woman into believing Steve Burton loved her

Ad

As per the reports, the scammer generated a video of Steve Burton and also cloned his voice. In the video, the fake actor can be heard saying,

“Hello, Abigail, I love you so much, darling. I had to make this video to make you happy, my love. I hope this puts a smile on your heart. Nothing will ever make me hurt you or lie to you, my queen.”

Ad

The scammer reportedly also started chatting with Abigail on WhatsApp and sent her romantic messages, making the 66-year-old believe that the actor had fallen for her. In one of the texts, the scammer posing as Burton wrote, "I want to live the rest of my life with you."

Perez Hilton, in his blog, also reported that the victim herself shared her experience in a recent interview with KTLA.

“I thought I was in love. I thought we were going to have a good life together … To me, it looks real, even now. I don’t know anything about AI,” Abigail shared.

Ad

The news of the scam reached Steve Burton himself, and the actor told KABC that he would "never ask for money," expressing his frustration over the incident.

Also read: "Quite a number": Perez Hilton reacts after Jeffrey Dean Morgan reacts to Jon Shefsky's viral prediction that Jeffrey mast*rbates "20 times a week"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More