"Quite a number": Perez Hilton reacts after Jeffrey Dean Morgan reacts to Jon Shefsky's viral prediction that Jeffrey mast*rbates "20 times a week"

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has recently made headlines after responding to comedian Jon Shefsky's video in which he attempted to predict how many times the Walking Dead star mast*rbates in a week. Jon Shefsky shared this video on August 20, 2025, on his Instagram account, which went viral. The video reached Morgan, who took it in good spirits.Pop culture columnist Perez Hilton has now reacted to Jeffrey Dean Morgan's response in his August 25 blog. Hilton attached Jon Shefsky's viral video, in which the comedian looked at the hand of The Walking Dead's villain and commented:&quot;Subdermal fat pad looks healthy. Creases look shallow. Thumb knuckle inflamed. Thumb crease webbing. Callus. Another callus. I'm going to say 20 times a week.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe podcaster seemed shocked at the predicted number and wrote:&quot;This guy thinks Negan grabs hold of his bat 20 times a day?? That’s quite a number — we mean, how would one have time for anything else?? Like, say… being a TV star? Or writing out posts on Instagram?&quot;What did Jeffrey Dean Morgan write in his reply to Jon Shefsky's video?Jeffrey Dean Morgan's comment on Jon Shefsky's video (Image via Instagram/@jonshefsky)The Extant alum did not take offense to the comedian’s video and instead joined the comment section of the viral clip. Morgan mentioned that it was his wife who had shared the video with him, adding that she was &quot;laughing too hard.&quot;&quot;Yup. Reposted in stories. My wife sent this to me… DYING. I know this because I couldn’t even decipher wtf she was trying to type…. She was Laughing too hard. It’s some interesting research,&quot; Jeffrey Dean Morgan commented.However, the actor was surprised by the predicted number but went on to appreciate Shefsky. Further in his comment, Morgan continued:&quot;I can’t confirm nor deny the 20 A WEEK?!?! That’s a heavy workload for anyone… much less an old fart who’s married to a smoking hot younger lady and either on set or being a dad/farmer. TWENTY?! Cheers to ME! Bravo dude. We do appreciate a good laugh even if at my expense! Keep up the solid research.&quot;The actor’s comment was appreciated by many netizens, as he took the joke in good humor. Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s co-star Norman Reedus, who played Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, also expressed his interest in being judged by Jon Shefsky. Responding to Morgan’s reply, Reedus wrote:“Do me do me”Screenshot of Norman Reedus' comment (Image via Instagram/@jonshefsky)Comedian Jon Shefsky created a video series titled How Many Times They Jack It. He observes celebrities’ hands and attempts to predict how often they indulge in self-pleasuring habits in a week, explaining his reasoning based on various hand featuresIn other recent videos, Shefsky featured Fantastic Four alum Joseph Quinn as his subject, while in another, he commented on Nathan Fielder.Also read: &quot;Blake Lively pretty easy target&quot;: Zack Peter reacts to reports of Robert Downey Jr. &amp; Ryan Reynolds having a physical fight on Avengers: Doomsday setAs mentioned earlier, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wife was the one who sent him the video. For those unfamiliar, the actor is married to Hilarie Burton. The two met in 2009 and tied the knot in 2019. In the years between, the couple welcomed two children. In 2021, Burton also made a cameo in The Walking Dead, where she played Morgan’s on-screen love interest. Together, they launched a line of spirits, MF Libations, in April 2022.Also read: Perez Hilton dissects the &quot;worst case scenario&quot; following Blake Lively's subpoena, infers he is &quot;fully prepared&quot; for it