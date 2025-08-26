"She actually sees all of this s**t!": Perez Hilton reacts after reports claim Sydney Sweeney's DM is bombarded by footballers, millionaires & more

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in after reports claimed that Sydney Sweeney’s direct messages were being flooded by footballers, millionaires, and other high-profile admirers. In an article published on his website on August 26, 2025, Hilton shared his take on the actress’s situation.

Ad

He pointed out that, unlike many celebrities, Sweeney actually manages her online presence herself, meaning she directly sees all of the attention pouring in.

"Unusually for a celeb, Sydney actually manages her social media on her own. So she actually sees all of this s**t!" Hilton remarked.

In the article, Hilton further explained that the Euphoria actress has been a major talking point recently, both for her personal life and her professional involvements. He noted that Sydney Sweeney’s newly single status had only amplified the attention she was receiving online.

Ad

Trending

"After breaking off her engagement, we can only imagine what her DMs have looked like. She was already one of the most desired women on the planet, and her highly sexualized (and highly controversial) ad campaigns with Dr. Squatch and American Eagle target a pretty specific demographic," Perez Hilton wrote.

Hilton then referenced an August 24, 2025, report from The U.S. Sun, which cited an insider claiming that Sweeney’s recent brand campaigns had drawn even more interest. According to the source, the bold ads “did the trick” in catching attention, and as a result, Sweeney’s inbox has been “FLOODED” with messages from footballers, millionaires, and other famous men.

Ad

Citing what the insider said, Perez Hilton added that these people messaging her were attempting to contact her.

"Some of them are very insistent and have even tried to find her address to send her flowers, but she always refuses," Perez Hilton added.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Sydney Sweeney’s flooded DMs?

Sydney Sweeney (Image via Getty)

Perez Hilton referenced an August 24, 2025, U.S. Sun report to share more details about Sydney Sweeney’s direct messages being flooded with attention.

Ad

The podcaster explained that, as per the insider, Sweeney had received countless unsolicited messages from admirers, with many being professional athletes. He noted that, according to the insider, footballers in particular were among the most persistent, offering extravagant gestures to catch the actress’s attention.

“It’s mostly guys playing for teams like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal. They offer her trips to Europe to see them and take her on a date, but she’s not the kind of person who does that,” Hilton wrote, citing the insider.

Ad

Hilton added that it wasn't just athletes who were “getting cocky.” According to the insider, Sydney Sweeney was also getting unhealthy attention from “random rich guys.”

"I’d say more than 100 people, from celebs to millionaires or very rich people from the Middle East and Asia, contact her every month," Hilton noted, citing the insider.

Despite the constant influx of messages, Hilton explained that Sweeney was largely uninterested and typically declined these approaches. According to the insider, the “ones who cross the line of respect” were “quickly blocked” by the actress.

Ad

Hilton also pointed to Sydney Sweeney's own words in an interview with The U.S. Sun earlier that week, where she described her DMs as overwhelming and invasive.

"My DMs are not a safe space. There is no respect in those," she said.

Hilton agreed with her assessment, noting that blocking was a reasonable response. He also highlighted that the problem extended beyond persistent men and hinted at a darker side to the messages. He explained that some of Sweeney’s followers had developed parasocial attachments, blurring the line between her real self and the characters she plays onscreen.

Ad

Sydney Sweeney at the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" (Image via Getty)

According to Hilton, Sweeney revealed that she often had to remind followers she was not the fictional Cassie from Euphoria or any other role she had played. She admitted this was a “bit more complicated than just rejecting passes from midfielders” since many fans felt an emotional connection to her that she did not share.

Ad

Citing what Sydney Sweeney told The U.S. Sun, Hilton wrote:

"It’s a tricky one because I understand that I am playing a character, that they feel close to me where I don’t know this person. So, like, they might have a relationship with me that I don’t have with them. And so it’s just something that I have to navigate, and I’m still trying to figure out."

Ad

Hilton concluded his article by suggesting that the reality of Sweeney’s inbox was likely even darker than what had been revealed publicly, remarking that he couldn’t imagine the “stuff she’s seen.”

Despite the ongoing attention surrounding her personal life, Sydney Sweeney remains focused on her career. She is currently working on her upcoming projects, including the untitled Christy Martin biopic and the third season of Euphoria.

Perez Hilton, on his end, remains active on his YouTube channel, regularly sharing videos on entertainment and pop culture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More