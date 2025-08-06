7 unknown facts about Kelley Mack discussed as Walking Dead star dies at 33

Fans of The Walking Dead know Kelley Mack as Adeline, aka Addy, a resident of the Hilltop, who harbours romantic feelings for Matt Lintz's Henry. Mack had also appeared in a variety of TV shows and feature films in the last few years. Young and versatile, the actor from Cincinnati seemed to be making all the right moves in the industry, but her career trajectory was tragically cut short due to an illness.

Kelley Mack had been battling glioma of the central nervous system for quite some time and recently used her Instagram page to update her fans about her condition. Her unfortunate passing was announced on the same account by her sister, Kathryn, on August 5, 2025. Fans were truly saddened to hear about Kelley's demise and left plenty of heartfelt messages in the comments section.

In this list, we put together some lesser-known facts about Kelley Mack that celebrate her life and achievements.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

7 interesting facts about Kelley Mack that many fans still don't know

1) Kelley's storytelling passion took flight after she received a gift

Kelley starred in Broadcast Signal Intrusion (Image via Official Instagram)

Kelley Mack is most known for her roles in The Walking Dead and Chicago Med, but very people are aware that the actor had faced the camera way before she signed on for these popular shows. In fact, Kelley had appeared in several commercials when she was young.

Even though she was used to being in front of the camera, the thing that really pulled her towards the entertainment industry was a birthday gift. When she was a young girl, Kelley Mack once received a mini video camera as a gift. This well-meaning gift helped light the spark of curiosity and made her realize that she loved storytelling.

Although it is safe to say that Kelley would have eventually made her way to visual media one way or another, the mini video camera certainly helped speed things up.

2) Kelley Mack made her film debut in The Elephant Garden

Kelley starred in a variety of shorts and shows throughout her career (Image via Official Instagram)

Before The Walking Dead, Kelley Mack's acting impressed viewers when she starred in Sasie Sealy's The Elephant Garden. The short film, with a duration of 19 minutes, stars Kelley Mack, Elise Couture and Billy Magnussen.

Kelley plays young Chloe, an eleven-year-old girl who is deeply attached to her older sister, Elisabeth (Couture). Her world seems to come crashing down when Elisabeth starts dating Magnussen's Michael and shuts her out of her affairs. The narrative explores the naivety of childhood and the way it seems to clash with the harsh realities of the world.

Despite her young age, Kelley beautifully captured Chloe's newfound loneliness in the short. It is interesting to note that The Elephant Garden won a Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2008.

3) Kelley Mack was diagnosed with glioma

Kelley's posts suggested that she was hopeful about her recovery journey (Image via Official Instagram)

In September of last year, Kelley Mack had openly revealed that she had been diagnosed with glioma, a form of brain cancer which primarily affects the central nervous system. The young actor was hopeful that the right treatment and care would help her overcome the condition, but her health started to decline over time, and she finally lost the battle on August 2, 2025.

Even though gliomas are one of the most common types of primary brain tumours, doctors and health experts are still unsure as to the primary cause of the same. It is important to keep in mind that gliomas are more common in adults between 45 and 65, but people outside this range can also be diagnosed with it.

The biggest challenge with glioma is early detection, as early symptoms aren't very pronounced. It is also common for people to mistake glioma symptoms with other health conditions.

4) Kelley co-wrote films with her mother

Kelley shared a strong bond with her family (Image via Official Instagram)

It has been established that Kelley Mack had great on-screen presence, but very few of her fans are aware that she used to work together with her mother on screenplays. In fact, she was very devoted to the art of screenwriting.

Her mother, Kristen Klebenow, who also goes by the name Kristen Mack, is a skilled screenwriter who has penned several scripts. One of the most recent projects wherein the mother and daughter duo worked together as a team is the script for a feature film titled On The Black.

On The Black holds special value because the story is inspired by Kelley's grandparents and their time at Ohio University. Set in the 1950s, the movie theme is centered around college basketball.

5) Kelley's brother, Parker Mack, is also an actor

Kelley's parents encouraged her and her siblings to pursue creative outlets (Image via Universal Film Instagram/Kelley Mack Instagram)

Like her mother, Kelley Mack's brother is also no stranger to the entertainment industry. Parker Mack used to be a child model for reputed brands like Kohl's and Shopko. Like his sister, he also acted in commercials when he was young. Viewers will recognize Parker from Chasing Life, wherein he played Finn Madill. He is also known for portraying Felix Turner in Faking It.

In addition to being an actor, Parker is also a very skilled musician. The Mack sibling took piano and drumming lessons for over nine years. It has been reported that he likes to write his own songs and tends to learn new songs very quickly. Parker also used to be part of a band called "Bruner 17".

6) Kelley Mack produced Universal

Kelley plays Ricky in Universal (Image via Official Instagram)

Stephen Portland's newest movie is titled Universal. Like the thrilling horror mystery, Something, by the same director, Universal's narrative is also centered around a couple, but this time it has a sci-fi twist. It stars Joe Thomas, Rosa Robson and Kelley Mack.

The main character is Thomas' Leo, an academic who is invested in some groundbreaking DNA research. But the stress of his research starts to jeopardize his relationship, which is why he embarks on a romantic getaway to spend some quality time with his partner. But they are interrupted by a mysterious stranger who claims to be on the cusp of the biggest discovery in history.

In addition to appearing on screen, Kelley Mack is also credited as Universal's producer. The film had its World Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater during Dances With Films: LA on June 21, 2025.

7) Kelley was Hailee Steinfeld’s voice match on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Very few people know that Kelley also did voice acting (Image via Official Instagram)

The first animated film in the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), received widespread praise for its well-written narrative, clever dialogue and memorable voice acting. In the movie, Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Woman, was voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, most known for her role in True Grit (2010). Many fans don't know that Kelley Mack was Steinfeld’s voice match.

In animated feature films, voice matching is a common practice. It refers to the process wherein a voice actor matches their performance to the on-screen character. This is usually done in cases when the dialogue needs to be re-recorded and the original actor is unavailable. This ensures that the voice stays consistent throughout the project so as to maximize the viewer experience.

Kelley Mack was a talented personality, and fans around the world will always remember her spirited personality, versatile acting skills and courageous attitude.

