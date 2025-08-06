Which episode of 9-1-1 did Kelley Mack star in? Career explored as 'The Walking Dead' star passes away at 33

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack died on August 2, 2025, at the age of 33. Her death was confirmed through an obituary shared on Caring Bridge on Tuesday, August 5. Notably, she was suffering from complications of a glioma in the central nervous system, which eventually led to her death. Kelly Mack’s family members also shared a tribute post on Instagram the same day. It included a photo of the television star, with the caption stating that she was surrounded by her mother, Kristen, and aunt Karen.&quot;Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies 🦋 ❤️. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express,&quot; the caption read.The tribute post (Image via Instagram/itskelleymack)The Instagram post also mentioned that a life celebration event will be held in Ohio on August 16 at the Glendale Lyceum, starting at 1 pm. Additionally, Kelley’s colleagues and close friends are organizing a similar event in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.“She would want you all to know how much she loves you. And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God”, the caption stated.Kelley Mack built a large fan base through her performances on shows like Modern Family and an episode of the Fox action-drama 9-1-1, titled Sink or Swim. According to People magazine, Kelley’s final performance will appear in an upcoming film called Universal. A release date for the film has not yet been announced.Kelley Mack appeared in many films and TV shows: Career and other details explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelley Mack, a Cincinnati native, began her journey as a child, appearing in commercials for brands like Budweiser and Dairy Queen. Notably, she developed an interest in storytelling after receiving a mini video camera as a birthday gift, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Kelley’s family includes two siblings, Parker and Kathryn, with the former also active in the entertainment industry. Her father, Lindsay, was a businessman and real estate agent. Besides Cincinnati, she spent her childhood in other places such as Hinsdale, Wyoming, Ellisville, Avon, Charlotte, and Mount Lookout. Before making her debut in acting, Mack explored other activities like tennis, biking, hiking, piano, and more. In 2010, she enrolled at Hinsdale Central High School, where she graduated. Four years later, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Cinematography from Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film.Apart from her role in 9-1-1, Kelley Mack played Addy in The Walking Dead. The character appeared in the show’s ninth season, and Mack once told Entertainment Junkie in an interview that she was one of her favorite characters. “Although it was a small character, I did a ton of work on her story and past, so I felt very connected to her. She was a total bada**, so it was really fun stepping into her shoes and also doing stunt/fight choreography. I love when I have the opportunity to do that, especially since I grew up in a big sports family and athleticism was a big part of my upbringing.”As per Deadline, she worked as a cinematographer on a short film called The Kingdom. She later served as a writer and director for another short film, Positive, while also producing a similar project titled A Knock at the Door. She gained recognition for playing certain roles in shows like Chicago Med. Kelley Mack also worked as a voice artist in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She was cast in films such as The Elephant Garden, Delicate Arch, and Broadcast Signal Intrusion. Additionally, she was honored by the Tisch School of the Arts for her performance in The Elephant Garden.She also appeared in several miniseries and shorts, including Grayson: Earth One (2015), Unusual Suspects (2015), Not Your Average Joe (2016), and Unscrewed (2016).Apart from her parents and siblings, Kelley Mack is survived by her grandparents, Lois and Larry. She was reportedly in a relationship with a man named Logan.