Perez Hilton claims Meghan Trainor looks "almost unrecognizable" after her allegedly "extreme weight loss" shocks fans at the premiere of The Paper

On Thursday, August 28, Perez Hilton took to his blog to comment on Meghan Trainor's alleged &quot;extreme weight loss&quot;. The 31-year-old songstress made her latest public appearance during the LA Premiere of The Paper, which is a spinoff of the popular sitcom, The Office.For the event, Meghan Trainor sported a black top and white baggy shorts, with pulled-up blonde hair completing her ensemble. The Grammy winner was accompanied by her husband, Daryl Sabara. Speaking about Trainor's appearance, Hilton commented:&quot;So glamorous! But almost unrecognizable!&quot;Meghan Trainor has previously been open about her weight loss journey and the use of drugs to catalyze the process. During a March 2025 interview at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, she spoke about improving her dietary habits, practicing regular workouts, and the use of the drug Mounjaro to aid her fitness journey.&quot;A little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here,” she continued.In an April 9 episode of the Working On It podcast, Trainor and her husband spoke candidly about their research on off-label weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Finally, they allegedly settled with the latter because it has &quot;less side effects.&quot;The couple, who have been married for over seven years now, explained that they had started their fitness &quot;journey&quot; together.“We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don't lose muscle, that we worked so hard gaining all those years. And we stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right. And we just noticed that we were less hungry,&quot; Trainor added.&quot;It was dramatic and I started crying&quot;: When Meghan Trainor talked about her breast lift and implantsAudacy's Leading Ladies 2024 (Image via Getty)In an interview with PEOPLE magazine (published on March 6, 2025), Meghan Trainor spoke about her breast augmentation and how she was &quot;more comfortable&quot; with her body than she had ever been.Meghan Trainor explained that she had wanted to get plastic surgery since she was a teenager. However, it was not until she was 30 that she actually got it.&quot;I have never been more comfortable in my body. Maybe it's because I'm in my 30s now and I'm better. I've been working with a therapist for a long time, trying to rewire my brain to love myself more,&quot; she explained. &quot;It's always something like a work in progress, and that's why I write all these anthemic songs of, 'I love myself,' because it's constantly a thing I'm working on, and I notice my fans are also working on that. So that's how we connect,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeghan Trainor revealed that she had gotten the surgery done by Dr. Payman Danielpour, a California-based plastic surgeon from Beverly Hills. &quot;I cried and was like, 'You guys got me bullied. You didn't make much milk for me for my babies. You always had to be duct taped to my chin. I love you and thank you for all you've done for me, but also goodbye.' It was dramatic and I started crying,&quot; she continued.The Whoops songstress also waxed lyrical about her surgeon, explaining the importance of finding the &quot;kindest&quot; surgeon who makes one feel comfortable. Although recovery was allegedly simple, Meghan Trainor felt that explaining her situation to her children was a tricky affair.&quot;I would tell them, 'Soft, gentle hugs for mama. They got it,&quot; she inferred.She also talked about her husband's support throughout the process, who reportedly opined that it was one of her best decisions.&quot;He knows this was all about me. From the first meeting, I was like, 'This has nothing to do with you. These are my boobies for me. He was like, 'Whatever makes you happy. What a treat this is for me as well. I'm so supportive.' I'm like, 'I bet you are, buddy,'&quot; she explained.Read More: Is Harry Styles’ sister Meghan Trainor? Exploring the truth behind the rumors