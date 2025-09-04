"Well, that’s… an answer" - Perez Hilton reacts after Todd Chrisley's wife breaks silence on his rumors of being gay

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to Todd Chrisley's wife coming to his defence amid rumors of him being gay. According to Page Six, Julie Chrisley addressed the long-standing speculation about her husband’s sexuality on the Tuesday, September 2, 2025, episode of their new reality show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.Julie Chrisley, who reportedly has avoided commenting on the widespread whispers about Todd Chrisley’s sexuality, decisively spoke of the matter. When asked about the rumors on the Chrisley family’s new Lifetime reality show, the 52-year-old said:“I know who I’m married to. At the end of the day, OK. You can think whatever you want of him because he knows who he is.”Todd Chrisley has been reportedly dealing with the speculations of being gay for several years. According to Perez Hilton, the 56-year-old American media personality’s “flamboyant nature and fastidious look” has left people talking about his sexuality.Perez Hilton lauded Julie Chrisley’s decision to speak up about Todd Chrisley in his recent blog, writing:“Well, that’s… an answer. It’s definitely a clapback, though not exactly an explicit denial. Just sayin’. But it definitely makes it clear she’s tired of hearing about it.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, this comes after the rumors of Todd Chrisley being gay intensified when his former business associate, Mark Braddock, claimed that he had an affair with the Chrisley Knows Best alum in May 2022. During Tuesday's episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, viewers of the docuseries were reportedly reminded of Braddock’s allegations, which he made while testifying in the Chrisleys’ federal fraud trial.Perez Hilton questions Todd Chrisley bringing in his former assistant to vouch for him amid gay rumorsPerez Hilton, in his blog, seemingly took a jab at Todd Chrisley for having his former assistant, Tonya Claytor, come to the couple’s defense and make it clear that he had not been unfaithful to his wife.“I’m very close with Todd. I’ve traveled with him. I’ve stayed in his house. I’ve eaten dinner with them. I spend a lot of time with his family. Todd loves Julie. He loves his wife. Todd loves women,” Claytor explained.After Tonya Claytor tried to clear the air in the latest episode of the reality show, Perez Hilton quipped:“‘Todd loves women’ — Kind of an icky way to say that, but OK! Could’ve just left it at he loves his wife… Considering that’s what he says he’s most worked up about, right?... But hey, at least this is a really definitive answer.”According to Page Six, Todd also denied Braddock’s allegations on Tuesday’s episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. He labelled his alleged affair with Mark as nothing but a “scandal.” Meanwhile, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, also reportedly shared her own thoughts about the matter in the same episode.Savannah and Todd At the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Panel (Image via Getty)Savannah recalled the moment when she first heard Braddock’s allegations. She said:“We were all like, ‘You got to be effing kidding me.’ Our lawyer said it best: ‘Where’s the text messages? Where’s the phone calls? Where’s the letters? Where’s anything?’ … I don’t buy it.”Todd and Julie Chrisley reportedly got married in 1996. The pair share three children, namely Chase, Savannah, and Grayson. Meanwhile, Todd also has two children from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry.