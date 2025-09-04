Did Bryan Kohberger speak to his mother after Idaho murders? Perez Hilton highlights "only reasonable assumption" as shocking details emerge

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his thoughts on the new developments in the Idaho murders by Bryan Kohberger. According to People, the 30-year-old was found guilty of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in 2022. Heather Barnhart, the digital forensics expert on the case, spoke to People magazine last month, claiming that Kohberger called his mother, Maryann Kohberger, less than two hours after the crime, at 6:17 am on November 13, 2022. The article published on August 14 stated that Heather Barnhart led the team tasked with examining the former criminology student’s phone and hard drive.While the initial investigation outlined the timeline of the call between Bryan Kohberger and his mother, Perez Hilton took to his blog to share shocking new details about the Idaho murders case. According to the media personality, Heather and her husband, Jared Barnhart, talked about the message exchange between the mother and son on Tuesday, September 2, during an episode of NewsNation's Banfield.Jared and Heather claimed that Maryann Kohberger sent her son an article on November 17, 2022, which detailed the graphic injuries suffered by Xana Kernodle, one of the victims. The article was reportedly shared while the Kohbergers spoke on the phone four days after the crime. Reacting to this, Perez Hilton quipped:“Why would she send him an unrelated link during their conversation? The only reasonable assumption is that they were talking about the crime, and Maryann referenced reading an article about it during the conversation — then sent it along. Right??”Notably, during his appearance on NewsNation's Banfield, Jared Barnhart outlined the timeline of the messages. “He was on the phone with her for hours (on Nov. 17, 2022), but that night … he received a link from his mom… Looking at the timeline a little bit, you can tell that they’re actually speaking on the phone. What that tells us, and we can assume, is that they were talking about the Idaho murders on that night, and then the next morning, there’s just kind of nothing,” he said.The previous investigation also found that Bryan Kohberger called his mother a second time at 8:03 am. The call reportedly lasted 54 minutes. As per People, the timing of the call suggests that Bryan Kohberger was likely speaking to his mother while driving back to the crime scene that morning.What is Bryan Kohberger’s sentence in the Idaho college killing?Bryan Kohberger, according to E! News, was sentenced to life in prison on July 23, 2025. Judge Hipper of Ada County sentenced the 30-year-old to four life terms without the possibility of parole. He was convicted of first-degree murder. Bryan Kohberger also received a 10-year sentence and a $50,000 fine on the burglary charge.Bryan Kohberger Attends Change Of Plea Hearing After Accepting Deal In Quadruple Murder Case (Image via Getty)Notably, Kohberger's murder trial was canceled after he pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and one count of burglary during his plea hearing. According to E! News, Bryan entered his guilty plea and confirmed killing all four victims on July 2, 2025.The victims of the Idaho murders were 21-year-old best friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, along with 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. According to E! News, they were students at the University of Idaho and lived in an off-campus apartment.