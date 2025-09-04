"Men can be such babies" - Perez Hilton blasts Prince Harry over claims he feels "emasculated" by Meghan Markle’s love life reveal

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on claims that Prince Harry allegedly felt “emasculated” by Meghan Markle’s recent revelations about their love life. In a website article dated September 4, 2025, Hilton broke down how Markle’s openness on her Netflix series had reportedly stirred tension.

"Meghan Markle is pulling back the curtain on her private life, and her husband, Prince Harry, hates it!… We’re talking about his wife here, the love of his life and the mother of his two children! How insecure do you have to be to feel ‘emasculated’ by people knowing you fell in love first? Some men can be such babies," Hilton said.

In his website article, Perez Hilton explained that Meghan Markle was attempting to show "a more raw and honest version of herself" in season two of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. He further revealed a key moment from the show where Markle revealed that Harry had been the first to confess his love, early in their relationship.

"During the second season of the cooking show out late last month, the Suits alum revealed it was Harry who said ‘I love you’ first shortly after they started dating! How sweet!" Hilton remarked.

For context, the confession appeared in the third episode of the second season, when Markle, joined by guest Tan France, reflected on her life with Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

However, Hilton then highlighted RadarOnline’s report dated September 3, 2025, which cited an insider's claim that Prince Harry had not taken the revelation from Markle well. Citing from the report, the podcaster added that as per the insider, the Duke of Sussex was "furious and humiliated" after the admission and even felt "emasculated" by it.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Prince Harry’s alleged reaction to Meghan Markle’s revelation about their love life?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image via Getty)

In the website article mentioned above, Hilton detailed claims from the September 3 RadarOnline report regarding Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan Markle’s revelations about their love life.

The podcaster explained that, according to an insider mentioned in the report, Prince Harry felt uncomfortable with the way their private moments were being shared publicly, as he had always tried to project strength.

"Harry is seething. He feels Meghan has made him look weak by boasting he was the first one to drop the love bomb. For a man who has spent his life trying to project strength, it stings. He told friends it makes him feel less of a man," Hilton added, citing the insider.

The blogger further reported that another insider suggested Harry was frustrated with Markle for turning their private moments into public entertainment.

"Meghan thought it was sweet to share, but Harry believes their private moments are being turned into entertainment, and he wishes she would just shut up and stop making him look like her puppet," Hilton wrote, citing the other insider.

Referring to these claims, the podcaster noted that although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had previously discussed their romance in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, the Duke of Sussex was “starting to resent Meg.”

Citing the insider from the RadarOnline report, Hilton suggested that Harry’s resentment stemmed from Markle’s portraying him as the “so-called softer, more vulnerable one in the relationship.” The insider explained that while Harry was proud of his relationship, he did not want to be cast as the “lovestruck puppy” and had been venting that Meghan Markle’s oversharing made him feel “emasculated.”

According to the insider, such moments “cut deep” for Harry, as he wanted to be seen as strong rather than “the man who fell harder and faster.” The source further added that the experience had been emotionally “bruising” for him.

Despite these claims, Hilton expressed skepticism about the narrative, noting Harry’s past actions as evidence of his devotion.

He highlighted that Prince Harry had always publicly demonstrated his commitment to Meghan Markle, even distancing himself from his family to support her. This suggested that the claims of resentment might be overstated.

"And yet, Harry’s NEVER seemed like that kinda guy! In fact, he’s never shied away from showing his devotion to the former Archetypes host. Heck, he walked away from his entire family for her just to prove a point! So, let’s just say we’re a lot skeptical about this," Hilton wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently renewed their creative partnership with Netflix, extending their multi-year first-look deal under Archewell Productions.

Additionally, Markle’s Netflix docu-series With Love, Meghan made its return for a second season on August 26, 2025.

