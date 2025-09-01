"She is probably also afraid": Perez Hilton reacts after Meghan Markle talks about Trump after calling POTUS "divisive" & "misogynist" in the past

Perez Hilton weighed in after Meghan Markle addressed her past comments about Donald Trump during her August 26, 2025, appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang. In a podcast video released on September 1, 2025, Hilton discussed how Markle, who had once called the U.S. President “divisive” and “misogynistic,” appeared to soften her stance now.

The podcaster suggested that her change in tone might not only be about money or career strategy.

"And you know what, I don’t think it’s actually just about money. I had this thought that just popped in right now. She is probably also afraid of Donald Trump. And with good reason," Perez Hilton remarked.

During the podcast episode, Perez Hilton reflected on Meghan Markle’s original criticism of Trump. Recalling her 2016 remarks, he explained:

"Back in 2016, Meghan Markle said the following about Donald Trump. She called him ‘divisive’ and ‘misogynistic’. Okay. Yeah, I agree. Not exactly damning or awful, but remember that triggered Donald Trump, and he’s never liked Megan Markle since then."

Hilton added that her description of Trump as “divisive and misogynistic” was no different from pointing out obvious traits, comparing it to calling him “orange.”

He then remarked that while conversing with Emily Chang, Meghan Markle explained that 2016 was a different time in her life, and that what she had said at the time was just a "choice" of what mattered to her then.

However, the podcaster was seemingly unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s explanation. He dismissed it bluntly, stating that her response amounted to “a lot of nothing.”

Perez Hilton breaks down Meghan Markle’s past comments on Donald Trump

Meghan Markle (Image via Getty images)

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Perez Hilton reflected on Meghan Markle’s evolving stance on U.S. President Donald Trump, noting how her views had shifted over the years.

Hilton focused on her recent appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang, where the Duchess of Sussex was asked to revisit her earlier comments about the U.S. President. He emphasized that her approach now was measured and deliberate, shaped by both personal and political considerations.

"I was excited to be on the show, and I think if there’s anything that I wanted to say or that felt necessary to say, then I would say it. But that’s not where I’m at right now. I haven’t said anything since 2016. That was well before I met my husband, too," Meghan Markle said during her The Circuit interview.

Highlighting the seeming caution exercised by Meghan Markle, Perez Hilton suggested it reflected awareness of the POTUS's influence and the potential consequences of speaking out.

He explained how everyone had seen what the President had done across the U.S. in "so many ways." According to him, the POTUS had taken power and was exerting control over "roles and institutions" and in places where the "President historically does not have that power or authority."

Based on this, Hilton speculated that Markle was "probably afraid" of being on bad terms with the U.S President. He added that a "good reason" for her to maintain a good relationship with Trump was so that he might not "deport her husband back to the UK."

Hilton also weighed in on the 2016 show, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, where Markle had made her remarks on Trump.

"She was on a show in 2016 called... The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Oh my god, remember that show? I’m so grateful to still be here. Whatever happened to Larry Wilmore?" Hilton said.

During her recent podcast appearance, Markle had also shared her broader reflections on global events.

Referring to that, Hilton noted how the Duchess of Sussex spoke about "the state of America and the world," describing the period as an "interesting time." The podcaster further remarked that Markle urged people to hold on to values, safety, and humanity despite “how polarized the world can be.”

However, Perez Hilton criticized her comments, suggesting that she often seemed more at ease discussing everyday pleasures rather than serious world matters.

"As ever, give me your money, money, money, money, money, money. Because you know she can say whatever she wants, but she feels most empowered to speak about honey and tea and flower sprinkles," Hilton quipped.

Season 2 of Meghan Markle's reality TV show, With Love, Meghan, premiered on Netflix on August 26, 2025, with eight episodes.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, recently announced on August 30 via Truth Social that he had planned to issue an executive order mandating voter identification for all U.S. elections, allowing “no exceptions.”

Perez Hilton remains active on his YouTube channel, sharing videos related to entertainment and pop culture news.

