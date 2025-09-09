"What a s**tty thing to do": Perez Hilton reacts after backup dancer claims Taylor Swift's pricey fan event is a "scam"

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has expressed outrage after a pivotal figure in Taylor Swift’s inner circle publicly denounced an event, organized by fans, that uses Swift’s name, which he called a “scam.” The crux of the issue lies with “Taylor Weekend,” a three-day event scheduled for October in Orlando, Florida. Marketing materials created by GenZTrendy for the event included an invitation to a “meet and greet” and a “special lunch and performance” by Kameron Saunders, a well-known backup dancer from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Tickets were reportedly sold for prices near $300, with 50 ticket holders being offered the chance for an “exclusive video call/message &amp; personalized Swiftie Weekend 2025 Autographed Item by Taylor Swift herself.”The situation intensified on September 7, after Saunders took to Instagram stories to notify his followers that he had no affiliation with the event and would not be attending.&quot;This is a lie.&quot; Saunders wrote. &quot;It’s very unfortunate that I even have to say this but I am not associated with this event. Nor have I ever been...As a rule of thumb, if you don’t see ME post something about me, assume it’s a scam of some kind.&quot;He also apologized to fans who may have wasted their money based on a phony promise of his involvement. &quot;I am so sorry to those of you who have been taken advantage of in my name,&quot; he explained. A colleague of his, fellow Taylor Swift dancer Jan Ravnik, reposted the message as proof that he also was not a part of it.Perez Hilton reacted to this development on his blog on September 8, writing,&quot;What a s**tty thing to do. We’re glad Kameron was able to set the record straight, at least.&quot;Organizers cancel Taylor Swift event after dancer's scam allegationsIn reaction to the publicity, the event organizers released a statement on the now password-protected &quot;Taylor Weekend&quot; website, saying they were “just as shocked” by Saunders’ announcement. They stated that a deposit and a contract were already in place and that they verified everything prior to moving ahead. A representative for the venue, which had a partnership with the organizers, Lake Mary Pub &amp; Tiki Bar, later claimed that the organizers had lined up his appearance with Saunders’ “old management team.” Perez Hilton doubted the authenticity of the organizer's response and wrote:&quot;So… they were also scammed, too?! Well, probably not…&quot;Saunders was quick to dismiss this claim and posted a rebuttal on Instagram. He questioned how there could be a failure of communication on a deal if his team was unaware.“Very interesting. ‘Old management team’ ??? I’ve only had ONE management team – the management team I am CURRENTLY represented by. And they have never heard of any of this. So how could communication be dropped on something that was never shared with me or my team?!” he wrote.Hilton also reported that the organizer, GenZTrendy, shared a post in February stating the event had “NO connections” to Taylor Swift or her management and was entirely organized by her fans. Despite this, a screenshot from that month appeared to show the bar advertising the event with a reference to the artist and suggesting her involvement, making the event's legitimacy ambiguous from the very beginning. The event has since been officially canceled, with organizers stating refunds will be issued.