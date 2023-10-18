Taylor Swift fans unearth intriguing NFL connection between Eras Tour dancer and Chiefs star Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is not stopping to take interesting turns. From the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wanting to present a handmade bracelet to the pop star to making surprise cameo appearances on SNL separately, the two are all that the NFL world and Hollywood talk about.

Fans are absolutely in love with the unexpected couple and want to know everything about them. Thus, they unearthed some intriguing facts about them.

Social media users were surprised to learn that one of Swift's performers on her Eras Tour, Kameron "Kam" Saunders, is related to a former Kansas City Chiefs player.

Khalen Saunders is the older brother of Kameron, who played with the Chiefs from 2019 to 2023. The defensive tackle won two Super Bowl titles with Kelce and now plays for the New Orleans Saints.

Fans found this intriguing and wondered if Swift and Kelce's romance kickstarted with the help of Kameron and Khalen Saunders.

A fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Why no one is talking about how Taylor's dancer, Kam Saunders, is brother to Khalen Saunders, who plays with Travis Kelce."

Taylor Swift helped Erin Andrews stock out her Kansas City Chiefs Merchandise

When the 12-time Grammy Award winner was seen at the Chiefs vs. Denver game, she wore a red jacket with the Chiefs logo and other patches sewn on it. Later, popular NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews revealed she sent Swift a goody gift. Although Andrews was unsure if the $740 million pop star would wear her brand's pieces, she was pleasantly taken aback when she saw Swift donning the red windbreaker.

After Swift's look went viral, the jacket she wore also went out of stock.

Andrews said,

“We restocked. As soon as she wore, I saw it, I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favorite Swiftie songs. And then we restocked and sold out. Thank you, thank you, Taylor Swift.”

Andrews' connection with Swift goes beyond fashion, as she has also played a role in sparking the alleged romance between Swift and Kelce. Andrews hinted on her podcast that Swift should consider giving Kelce a chance, and a few months later, Swift and Kelce were spotted together at public events.