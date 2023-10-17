Erin Andrews “hopes to officiate” Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding after urging pop star to date Chiefs TE ‘for America’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's rumored linkup has taken the NFL world by storm. From Travis being unable to give her a bracelet at The Eras Tour concert, to Swift's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games, fans have witnessed it all. NFL fans can apparently thank

FOX reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson have mentioned this new relationship on a podcast. Andrews was a guest on "Late Night with Seth Meyer's" on Monday night. During the interview, Kelce and Swift of course were mentioned and Andrews made a plea of her own.

“We hope to officiate the wedding. We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”-Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews told Meyers that she and Charissa Thompson hope to officiate a future wedding for Kelce and Swift. She said that the duo also hopes to be in attendance when he pops the question.

Erin Andrews tried to set Travis Kelce up with Taylor Swift months before

The buzz around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began this past summer. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stated on his "New Heights" podcast that he attempted to meet the singer during her "The Eras Tour" stop in Kansas City. After stating that he was unable to do so, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson made a plea through their podcast:

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world … please try our friend Travis, he is fantastic! Take us up on this — go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

After Swift's first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in late September, the clip from the podcast was shared again. Travis Kelce responded by saying that he owed the two reporters for their help.

On Tuesday, Andrews doubled down on the role of being a matchmaker for the new couple. During an appearance on "The Today Show", Andrews referred to herself as the dating site Bumble.

“I’m the new Bumble.”-Erin Andrews

Andrews even sent her line of NFL women's sportswear to Taylor Swift. Erin Andrews said she sent the Kansas City Chiefs apparel to her in hopes she would wear it. She was then shocked to see her arrive at last week's game wearing the jacket.