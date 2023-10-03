Travis Kelce says he owes two FOX commentators "big time" for making Taylor Swift's double visit happen

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's rumored love story is magical and entertaining for many NFL fans. At first, no one had real hopes of them ending up together; however, it was because of the efforts of two female news commentators that their union could happen.

Back in August, when Travis Kelce was all over the news after confessing his failed attempt at giving the pop star a handmade bracelet, FOX Sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson decided to help their friend out.

The two ladies publicly requested Taylor Swift to give the star Chiefs tight end a chance. They said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world … please try our friend Travis, he is fantastic!” Andrews had said at the time. “Take us up on this — go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Andrews and Thompson's requests were heard by the "Dear John" singer, who attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game for the first time. She was also present at the Chiefs vs. Jets game in New York.

Travis, when he saw the post, thanked the two for their service. He wrote:

" You two are something else! I owe you big time!!"

Image Caption: Clarissa Thompson's Instagram post's comment section

Fans are glad that they manifested their relationship months ago and hoped for them to date each other for a long time.

Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce with her celebrity pals

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs did not have as impressive a game as they had last week, despite winning against the New York Jets.

But just like last week, the mega-pop star was there to support her rumored beau, and with her were her A-list celebrity friends. Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, Deadpool hero Ryan Reynolds, Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner were some of the famous faces to attend the game. Apart from that, singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter was also spotted with Swift.

Although New York ended up losing against the Chiefs, though, Travis Kelce was unable to score a touchdown.