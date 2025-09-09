"It's gonna ruin some relationships": Nikki Glaser pinpoints downside of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement for young women

American stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser opened up about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement. Ahead of the start of the new NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end surprised his fans by announcing his engagement to the Grammy-winning singer on social media.Glaser talked about it during her appearance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7. She recalled the day when the news broke and said she initially thought “someone died” as her phone was “blown up.”She also talked about Swift’s appearance on Kelce’s &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast last month and their chemistry on the episode, saying (via People.com):“He’s obsessed with her.”The &quot;Blind Date&quot; host pinpointed the downside of the power couple’s engagement and talked about the fan reaction to it.&quot;I think it's gonna ruin some relationships, to be honest,&quot; Glaser said. &quot;Because I think a lot of people watched that and were like, 'I deserve that. I deserve that type of enthusiasm, and I deserve that kind of person who celebrates me in that way.' I think there's a lot of people watching it like, 'Maybe I deserve better.'&quot;Taylor's always kind of raised the bar for young women of what we feel like we need and deserve, and can do in this lifetime. So I think even romantically, she's raising the bar. I'm so happy for her,&quot; she added.Nikki Glaser predicted that the couple would have a “big” wedding and that Swift would get married in “some kind of protected dome.”Kelce proposed to Swift in a flowery-themed garden. The place was decorated with white and pink flowers, and the couple wore matching black-and-white outfits.Buddy Valastro, Martha Stewart step up to design Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big dayCake Boss star Buddy Valastro made a generous offer to Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, to create their wedding cake in less than two weeks. Last week, on his Instagram account, he shared an old picture with Swift, suggesting the couple think about the cake.Martha Stewart also offered to help Kelce and Swift plan their wedding. On Aug. 27, she shared a split-screen picture of the couple’s engagement and a video of herself enjoying drinks on Instagram. She captioned it:&quot;It's time to call in the ultimate wedding planner.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays after the engagement announcement, Travis Kelce kicked off the new NFL season. In their season opener, the Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers but lost 27-21 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.They face the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles next on Sept. 15.