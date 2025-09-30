"Did he REALLY say this?!": Russell Brand reacts after Gavin Newsom seemingly calls Trump "son of a b*tch" during Stephen Colbert interview

English comedian and podcaster Russell Brand reacted to Gavin Newsom’s remarks about President Trump during his recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's show.

Ad

In the September 23 episode, Colbert asked the California governor about his social media strategy, specifically why his posts targeting President Trump were gaining popularity. In response, Gavin Newsom criticized Donald Trump and said,

"It's a tough time. A lot of anxiety, a lot of stress...This guy [President Trump] is flooding the zone, dominating the narratives... Democrats feel there's sort of this weakness that dominates our brand and our party. I think what people appreciate is that we are willing to fight — and not only fight symbolically by having a little bit of fun, but fight substantively. We have 41 lawsuits against the son of a b*tch. We are pushing back."

Ad

Trending

On September 29, Russell Brand, a vocal critic of Newsom, shared a video on his X account discussing the governor's remarks on Colbert's show. The podcaster questioned Newsom's comments and wrote,

"Did he REALLY say this?!"

Russell Brand @rustyrockets Did he REALLY say this?!

Ad

In the shared clip, Brand mocked the hand gesture, calling it a "neurolinguistic programming technique." He further said Gavin was attempting to portray himself as an alternative to Trump.

"Also do you feel the subtextt he saying ? I am what required to oppose Trump? What you need? I am the masculine re emergent masculine. I am the Phoenix emerging from the ashes," Russell Brand said.

Ad

On the September 23 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host and the California governor discussed politics. Newsom’s appearance came the same day Jimmy Kimmel’s show returned to television following its suspension. During the show Colbert even jokingly said, "You wish you were on Kimmel tonight."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended by ABC on September 17 after the host faced backlash over his remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect. However, a week later, Disney reinstated the late-night show.

Ad

Russell Brand also reacted to the comeback episode of Kimmel in his recent podcast.

Russell Brand's reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on the comeback episode

Ad

On the comeback episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host made it clear that his intention was not to "make light of the murder" of TPUSA's founder. Kimmel apparently teared up while talking about Charlie Kirk.

In his September 25 podcast, Russell Brand reflected on Kimmel’s emotions, noting that the late-night host recognized he was in a "pinnacle experience," given some pushing him to stand by his comments while others criticized him for his remarks about Charlie Kirk.

Ad

Russell Brand noted that whatever the reason behind Kimmel's emotions, it was a "good development," and he found Kimmel’s words “sincere.”

"This is a good development, I would say, in the cultural conversation. Now, a lot of you are saying 'this is Crocodile tears, don't believe it. But look what he's saying now. A week ago, you know, they found out it was one of their own. Who cares? this is an opportunity to double down on the divide.' Not now. Now he's having to say for whatever reason, and I think he's actually sincere," the podcaster said.

Ad

He asked why people could not "forgive" Kimmel when Charlie Kirk's wife had forgiven her husband's killer.

"We all need forgiving. Like you can't forgive Jimmy Kimmel. Erika Kirk can forgive the dude that shot Charlie Kirk, but you like 'I ain't forgiving Jimmy Kimmel,'" Brand added.

Russell Brand discusses world politics on his podcast and often touches on faith and values in his videos. In his recent episode, he reacted to Trump’s UN speech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More