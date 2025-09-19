"I wonder if you can": Russell Brand explains how people can "avoid a spiral of hatred" after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Political commentator Russell Brand addressed the seemingly rising tensions between people from the "left" and "right" after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The conservative activist was killed during a debate event in Orem, Utah, on September 10.

Russell Brand discussed the growing hostility among people in the aftermath of the right-wing activist's death in his Monday podcast. In the shared clip, Brand said he felt that things would become increasingly radicalized "on both sides" until people participate in establishing a "good-hearted dialogue."

"The test is this. Can you, if you're a person who admired Charlie Kirk or loved him even, be kind and compassionate when people are condemnatory? I wonder if you can," Russell Brand said.

On September 18, the English comedian shared a clip from his podcast on his X account. While sharing the video, the social media personality reiterated his message and shared advice to "avoid a spiral of hatred." He wrote,

"If we want to avoid a spiral of hatred after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the test is simple: can those who loved him still show kindness and compassion, even to those who mock or condemn?"

Russell Brand @rustyrockets If we want to avoid a spiral of hatred after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the test is simple: can those who loved him still show kindness and compassion, even to those who mock or condemn?

During his September 15 podcast, Brand talked about the video of Bobby Vylan in which the singer made some controversial comments on the late activist. After playing the video, he discussed the online tensions that came as a reaction. He said that he remembered what it was like to "act kind of crazy" for attention and to risk saying such things in order to provoke a "reaction."

However, he added that dialogue would be the solution to defuse such tensions. The podcaster said that Kirk would have done the same.

"Charlie Kirk didn't shy away from those kinds of conversations, and I reckon that Charlie Kirk would have the spiritual maturity and fortitude to approach even that with forgiveness," Brand said.

Russell Brand said that many people on the "left" seemed to be "delighting in Charlie Kirk’s murder." He felt it came across as "performative" and "showy."

Russell Brand brings up "Free Speech" debate following Charlie Kirk’s death

In his September 18 podcast, Russell Brand discussed the issue of "free speech" after playing a video of Pam Bondi in which she was talking about the difference between "free speech" and "hate speech" during her recent appearance on Katie Miller's podcast. He rejected the distinction between the two and defined "hate speech" as:

"Hate speech is a way of ensuring that free speech, which is palpably and tangibly a good, necessary, and constitutional matter, can be besmirched, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie in our society."

Russell Brand also showed a 2024 post by Kirk, addressing "hate speech."

"Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech, there's gross speech, there's evil speech, and all of it's protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free," the post read.

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free.

The English comedian also praised Matt Walsh's response to Pam Bondi's statement about possible legal action against the Office Depot employee who refused to print vigil flyers featuring Kirk's picture. Walsh slammed the Attorney General and called the decision "pointless" in his September 16 X post.

On September 10, Charlie Kirk was killed in a shooting at Utah Valley University while holding a debate event. Authorities arrested a suspect named Tyler Robinson in connection with the activist's murder and indicted him on Tuesday with seven charges. Kirk's memorial service is scheduled for September 21 in Arizona.

