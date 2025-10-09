"CNN pissed off the Swifties!": Perez Hilton reacts after fans slam allegedly "sexist" & "problematic" Taylor Swift article after latest album release

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton shared his reaction to a CNN article that discussed the mixed reviews of Taylor Swift's new album. The Grammy-winning singer released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. The album received a mixed response from critics and audiences.

Ad

On October 7, CNN published an article titled Finally, Everyone Can Say Bad Things About Taylor Swift, discussing the reviews of Swift’s latest LP. However, some online users took issue with certain phrasings in the article. Perez Hilton blogged about CNN's piece on October 8, sharing reactions from netizens, writing,

"CNN pissed off the Swifties! ... Swifties proved CNN wrong because they won’t stand for a “disgusting” and “sexist” take here!"

Ad

Trending

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton CNN Dragged For 'Sexist' &amp; 'Problematic' Taylor Swift Article Saying 'It's Finally Open Season' On Her! 🔗

Ad

Before discussing more about the aforementioned article, Hilton noted that while many fans loved Taylor Swift's new record, others "absolutely hate it." He added that some even shared "outrageous interpretations" of the album's tracks, including the allegation of "promoting eugenics."

The blogger then highlighted parts of CNN's article that appeared to upset the singer’s fans. Referring to the word "finally" in the title, Hilton noted that the Lover singer has faced criticism since the start of her career. The blogger highlighted Swift's debacle with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2016, after which the singer "went into hiding" for a year.

Ad

A part of the CNN article read, "It’s finally open season on America’s sweetheart." Reacting to it, Perez Hilton stated,

“'It's finally open season?' WTF?"

"Super irresponsible and dangerous," Perez Hilton aimed at the article allegedly targeting Taylor Swift

Ad

Hilton noted that The Life of a Showgirl was not Taylor Swift’s first project to receive mixed reviews; her previous album also was "not beloved by the critics and listeners at first." He added that criticism was not an issue since Taylor Swift herself welcomed it, and it helped her. However, Perez Hilton said that the singer might not have appreciated "the wording" used in CNN's article.

"To use this kind of language in this day and age is super irresponsible and dangerous — especially toward a woman whom the President has gone after multiple times, has faced a thwarted terrorism plot, received threats against her and Travis Kelce, is dealing with a stalker on the loose, and more," the blogger said.

Ad

The podcaster noted that the article might invite "brutal negativity online" and other associated risks.

"We all know how some may interpret those words. Tay is already terrified of real threats to her safety after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. No wonder so many fans think this went way too far!" Perez Hilton added.

In his October 6 video, the podcaster also talked about the online "criticism" of Swift's new album. He suggested that some of the online feedback on the album was "valid," given the subjective nature of music. He questioned if all the negative reviews represented "consensus."

Ad

"Social media has been doing its social media thing. Rage bait gets engagement and views, and it seems like I've mostly been seeing negative hot takes about the life of a showgirl. But I don't know if that is representative of the general consensus," the podcaster stated.

Perez Hilton himself reviewed Taylor Swift's album on his October 3 YouTube video and said he loved all 12 tracks on it. He called it "best of the best," adding that it was so "well curated."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More