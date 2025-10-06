"If I go, no one will believe I went" - Taylor Swift explains why space travel isn’t on her bucket list

Taylor Swift appeared on the October 6, 2025, episode of BBC Radio 2, where host Scott Mills asked her in a candid conversation whether she would ever consider traveling to space. Without hesitation, Swift made it clear that her curiosity about the cosmos stopped well below the stratosphere. She explained that the idea of leaving Earth felt both terrifying and unnecessary to her.

“Never. Why would I do that? There’s no reason to do that... It’s cold. It’s scary. I don’t know if I can come back down. If I go, no one will believe I went,” Taylor Swift explained.

The Fate of Ophelia singer further added that even if someone did go to space, people might still refuse to believe it, or they might have a “weird take on it.”

“It’s just that I have no fascination,” she remarked.

Swift then revealed that her intense reaction had been completely instinctive, explaining that for a brief instant, she genuinely felt as though she were about to be sent off on a rocket. She admitted she couldn’t quite explain why she had “completely freaked out,” but the feeling was so vivid that she momentarily believed she was being made to go somewhere she didn’t want to.

“I don’t know why I just completely freaked out by that… It was like I thought you were going to make me go. I was like, ‘I’m not going. Why are you making me go? … There’s no spaceship here,’” she added with a laugh.

Taylor Swift shuts down rumours about quitting music after marriage during BBC Radio 2 interview

Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)

During the aforementioned BBC Radio 2 interview, Taylor Swift firmly dismissed fan speculation that she planned to step away from music after marrying NFL star Travis Kelce. In fact, the pop superstar clarified that her creative journey was far from over, and that her relationship had only deepened her dedication to her craft.

When Mills asked Taylor if The Life of a Showgirl album would be her final one, Swift looked visibly surprised as she promptly replied with a “What? No.” When Mills explained that some fans had speculated she might stop making music once she got married and had children, Swift didn’t hold back in responding to that suggestion.

She called the assumption outdated and sexist, describing it as “a shockingly offensive thing to say.” She emphasized that marriage didn’t mean giving up one’s career and added that she found fulfillment in creating art.

“It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job… It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music,” Taylor Swift explained.

Swift also highlighted how Kelce’s enthusiasm for his own profession complemented her passion for music. She described their mutual support as the foundation of their relationship, noting that his drive motivated her just as much as her creativity inspired him.

“That’s the coolest thing about Travis… He’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects,” she remarked.

She also emphasized that there was no conflict between their careers, noting that Kelce would never expect her to stop making music. She reflected on the irony of anyone assuming otherwise, saying it would make no sense for him to resent the very art that defined who she was.

Later in the interview, Taylor Swift also shared how the couple had come to appreciate the similarities between their seemingly different professions.

Swift explained that both Travis Kelce and she performed for “three and a half hours in NFL stadiums,” but the only difference was that while for Kelce it was "practice" and for Swift, it was “rehearsal.”

“For him, it’s a game; for me, it’s a show. We just call them different things,” she remarked.

Taylor Swift’s twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released on October 3 and has already soared to the top of this week’s new music poll. In a survey published Friday (October 3) by Billboard, music fans overwhelmingly voted the 35-year-old pop icon’s latest release as their favorite new project of the week.

