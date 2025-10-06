"Definitely seems like a reaction": Perez Hilton reacts after Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole seemingly responds to Taylor Swift's dig in latest song

Perez Hilton reacted after Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, appeared to respond to what many fans interpreted as a lyrical jab from Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl. In an article published on his website on October 4, 2025, Hilton noted that Nicole’s latest social media post seemed to directly reference Swift’s lyrics.Explaining his stance, Hilton wrote:“Kayla Nicole has a pointed message after that diss from Taylor Swift!... It definitely seems like a reaction to the jab!”For context, Taylor Swift had released her much-anticipated album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3. Fans immediately focused on the track “Opalite,” which featured lyrics that read:“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone and you were just a pose / And don’t we try to love love? We give it all we got / You finally left the table, and what a simple thought / You’re starving ’til you’re not.”Referring to these lines, Hilton, in his article, noted that, according to many Swift fans, these particular lines were “a dig about Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.”“If you have doubts whether it is a nod to Kayla, Swifties found receipts! A video resurfaced of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end begging the social media personality to ‘get off your phone’ while on a date night. So, it looks like that part of the song is about his ex! Now she is reacting!” Perez Hilton explained.Hilton further revealed that just hours after The Life of a Showgirl dropped, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend appeared to subtly respond by reposting a vintage clip from America’s Next Top Model featuring Eva Marcille’s audition.In the scene, Tyra Banks asked Marcille how she compared herself to other contestants, to which Marcille confidently replied that she was “no comparison” to anyone.Hilton claimed that Nicole’s decision to share the clip was deliberate, and concluded that her post made it clear she wouldn’t be “engaging in any comparisons with Tay Tay.”What else did Perez Hilton say about Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, seemingly responding to Taylor Swift’s lyrical dig? Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned article published on his website, Perez Hilton weighed in on the ongoing conversation surrounding Taylor Swift’s latest album and how Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, appeared to respond to what fans believe was a lyrical jab aimed at her.Hilton reported that shortly after the release of Swift’s song “Opalite,” Nicole took to social media with what seemed like a cryptic message of empowerment. On Friday, October 3, she posted a meme that read:“And when God give you ball, BALL.”Hilton explained that Nicole’s post was more than just a catchy line. He interpreted it as a call to “be courageous and bold in the face of adversity,” suggesting that Nicole’s message reflected her refusal to be shaken by public speculation.Hilton further noted that the timing of Nicole’s online activity, coinciding with the release of Swift’s album, suggested she wasn’t letting the controversy affect her confidence.Instead of allowing Swift’s lyrics to “ruin her vibes,” Nicole used the moment to celebrate herself and other women, sharing a series of elegant photos from a Hollywood Confidential dinner in Los Angeles on Instagram. In her caption, Nicole penned an eloquent reflection on womanhood, artistry, and sisterhood, writing:“What an honor to share a table with some of the most iconic ‘girlfriends’ of all time. Women whose art has been a mirror and a reminder of what’s possible at every stage of my womanhood. Thank you @hollywoodconfidential for creating space to celebrate visibility, sisterhood, and storytelling in its truest form.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez Hilton interpreted this as a self-assured response and speculated, with curiosity, about what might come next.“Will Kayla end up having more to say about the track? We’ll see!” Perez Hilton wrote.Taylor Swift’s now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, and Kayla Nicole began dating in 2017 and maintained an on-and-off relationship for nearly five years before parting ways.The NFL player is now engaged to Swift, with their engagement taking place on August 26, 2025.Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl opened to a dazzling start in the United States, selling 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales, both physical and digital, on its first day alone (as per Billboard)Meanwhile, her fiancé, Travis Kelce, is gearing up for his 13th NFL season and is set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on October 6, 2025.