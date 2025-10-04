Did Taylor Swift mention Blake Lively in The Life of a Showgirl? Zack Peter speculates if singer wrote 'Father Figure' about the actress

Podcaster Zack Peter has suggested that Taylor Swift wrote the track Father Figure on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, for Blake Lively. The two are known to be great friends but have not been seen together publicly since Lively's legal feud began with Justin Baldoni.In an X post shared on October 3, Zack Peter shared the lyrics of Swift's track Father Figure. The song is a sampling of George Michael's 1987 track of the same name. However, the lyrics were modified by Swift and her co-lyricists. Peter speculated that the lyrics were aimed at Lively and wrote:&quot;Were we all wrong? Was it really Father Figure that Taylor wrote about Blake Lively?&quot;Peter specifically shared the following lyrics from the track:&quot;I was your father figure, we drank that brown liquor/You made a deal with this devil, turns out my d**k's bigger/You want a fight? You found it, I got the place surrounded/You'll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you're drowning.&quot;Despite Zack Peter's speculation, Taylor Swift has not mentioned Blake Lively explicitly in her album. There is no official claim that proves any track in the album was directed towards her. There has been speculation about Swift and Lively's friendship not going strong since the singer's name was involved in the latter's legal battle with Justin Baldoni. For those uninformed, Lively and Baldoni have been involved in a legal feud since the actress accused her co-star of alleged s*xual harassment and workplace misconduct in December last year. Taylor Swift was notably subpoenaed in the case by Baldoni's lawyers, who countersued Lively. However, their lawsuit was dismissed in June this year, and Swift's subpoena was also withdrawn before that. Baldoni's team wanted the pop star as a witness, but their plea for an extension was rejected by the court as well. Taylor Swift's lawyers explain the singer's stance on being a witness in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Source: GettyIn September this year, Justin Baldoni's lawyers appealed for an extension for the deposition deadline, as they wanted to involve Taylor Swift as a witness in the Blake Lively case. The pop star was unavailable at that time due to her professional commitments, which included the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The singer released the album on October 3. However, Judge Liman rejected Baldoni's pleas to depose Taylor Swift as a witness, citing multiple reasons. Further, the singer's lawyer, Douglas Baldridge, made an official statement confirming her stance on the matter. &quot;My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes,&quot; the statement said.However, the court felt Justin Baldoni's team could not come up with a valid reason to be granted an extension. They believed that the deposition could have been conducted with Swift earlier as well. Their statement said:&quot;The Wayfarer Parties have demonstrated that scheduling the deposition now presents logistical difficulties; that does not answer the question of why the deposition &quot;could not have been conducted earlier. Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.&quot;Swift has been mentioned in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle multiple times. In Baldoni's now-dismissed $400 million lawsuit, the actor mentioned Swift more than once, including presenting alleged messages from Blake Lively that called the singer one of her &quot;dragons.&quot; Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has not made any public statements on the case as of this writing. She was also subpoenaed by Baldoni's team in May this year, but the team voluntarily withdrew it soon after. At that time, the singer's lawyers made an official statement denying any involvement of the singer in the film It Ends With Us, except for the use of one of her songs, My Tears Ricochet.In other news, Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, is streaming on all platforms. She also announced her engagement to NFL superstar Travis Kelce last month. Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will face each other in court in March 2026.