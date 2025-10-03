"Wood soo horny": Andy Signore raves about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, claims he needs "20 more listens"

Taylor Swift's much-awaited album The Life of a Showgirl dropped on October 3 at midnight. Swift fans had been eagerly waiting for her 12th studio album ever since she officially revealed it on her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast in August. Many have shared their reactions to the album as soon as it became available to listen to.Pop culture commentator and podcaster Andy Signore was also quick to share his reaction to Taylor Swift's latest album. In his late-night X post, Signore reviewed different tracks of The Life of a Showgirl in one-word emotions. He praised the singer and said he needed &quot;20 more listens to it.&quot;&quot;#TSTheLifeofaShowgirl Bravo Ms. Taylor Swift! So much fun, confidence, maturity, awareness &amp; TALENT. And soo many bops! Eldest Daughter is soo beautiful...Actually Romantic soo SAVAGE...Wood soo horny...Wi$h Li$t soo cute... and CANCELLED! Damn... I need 20 more listens&quot;The Cruel Summer singer collaborated with Max Martin and Shellback to produce her latest album. On Signore's post, a user commented that Martin &quot;didn't do a great job this time,&quot; and more was expected from this album. Andy Signore partially agreed with the user and replied that although there were no &quot;Bangers&quot; as &quot;hyped,&quot; the album was &quot;still good.&quot;&quot;There are not any Max Martin “BANGERS” as she hyped… it’s poppy, but much more subdued than I expected given the build up… still good though.&quot;Andy Signore @andysignoreLINK@Wiltoxic There are not any Max Martin “BANGERS” as she hyped… it’s poppy, but much more subdued than I expected given the build up… still good thoughEarlier, Signore extensively covered rumors of tensions in Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship in his podcasts, particularly after Swift’s name was reportedly mentioned in Lively’s ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. Commenting on his own review post, Andy Signore said he did not believe any track from The Life of a Showgirl is about Blake Lively.&quot;Also, I don’t think any of it is about Blake Lively…,&quot; Signore commented.More about Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a ShowgirlTaylor Swift @taylorswift13LINKI hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footageThe Life of a Showgirl is the 12th studio album of Taylor Swift, released on October 3, 2024. The album comes after the release of The Tortured Poets Department in April last year. The 14-time Grammy winner revealed the tracklist and additional details on the August 13 episode of Travis Kelce's podcast, just days before the two announced their engagement.Following the album announcement, Swift released various alternate covers of The Life of a Showgirl. The album includes 12 tracks, which are,The Fate of OpheliaElizabeth TaylorOpaliteFather FigureEldest DaughterRuin the FriendshipActually RomanticWi$h Li$tWoodCANCELED!HoneyThe Life of a ShowgirlThe title track of the album features Sabrina Carpenter. The singer also announced a film titled The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which offers behind-the-scenes footage of her new album. The movie will run in cinemas from October 3 to October 5 and will also feature the premiere of the music video for The Fate of Ophelia.Taylor Swift will also promote The Life of a Showgirl on late-night television. She is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6 and on Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 8.Also read: &quot;Clearly someone woke up and chose violence&quot; - Internet reacts to The Guardian rating Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” 40 out of 100