  • "Wood soo horny": Andy Signore raves about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, claims he needs "20 more listens"

"Wood soo horny": Andy Signore raves about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, claims he needs "20 more listens"

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Oct 03, 2025 13:53 GMT
Taylor Swift and Andy Signore (Image via Getty)
Taylor Swift's much-awaited album The Life of a Showgirl dropped on October 3 at midnight. Swift fans had been eagerly waiting for her 12th studio album ever since she officially revealed it on her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast in August. Many have shared their reactions to the album as soon as it became available to listen to.

Pop culture commentator and podcaster Andy Signore was also quick to share his reaction to Taylor Swift's latest album. In his late-night X post, Signore reviewed different tracks of The Life of a Showgirl in one-word emotions. He praised the singer and said he needed "20 more listens to it."

"#TSTheLifeofaShowgirl Bravo Ms. Taylor Swift! So much fun, confidence, maturity, awareness & TALENT. And soo many bops! Eldest Daughter is soo beautiful...Actually Romantic soo SAVAGE...Wood soo horny...Wi$h Li$t soo cute... and CANCELLED! Damn... I need 20 more listens"
The Cruel Summer singer collaborated with Max Martin and Shellback to produce her latest album. On Signore's post, a user commented that Martin "didn't do a great job this time," and more was expected from this album. Andy Signore partially agreed with the user and replied that although there were no "Bangers" as "hyped," the album was "still good."

"There are not any Max Martin “BANGERS” as she hyped… it’s poppy, but much more subdued than I expected given the build up… still good though."
Earlier, Signore extensively covered rumors of tensions in Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship in his podcasts, particularly after Swift’s name was reportedly mentioned in Lively’s ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. Commenting on his own review post, Andy Signore said he did not believe any track from The Life of a Showgirl is about Blake Lively.

"Also, I don’t think any of it is about Blake Lively…," Signore commented.
More about Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl

The Life of a Showgirl is the 12th studio album of Taylor Swift, released on October 3, 2024. The album comes after the release of The Tortured Poets Department in April last year. The 14-time Grammy winner revealed the tracklist and additional details on the August 13 episode of Travis Kelce's podcast, just days before the two announced their engagement.

Following the album announcement, Swift released various alternate covers of The Life of a Showgirl. The album includes 12 tracks, which are,

  • The Fate of Ophelia
  • Elizabeth Taylor
  • Opalite
  • Father Figure
  • Eldest Daughter
  • Ruin the Friendship
  • Actually Romantic
  • Wi$h Li$t
  • Wood
  • CANCELED!
  • Honey
  • The Life of a Showgirl

The title track of the album features Sabrina Carpenter. The singer also announced a film titled The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which offers behind-the-scenes footage of her new album. The movie will run in cinemas from October 3 to October 5 and will also feature the premiere of the music video for The Fate of Ophelia.

Taylor Swift will also promote The Life of a Showgirl on late-night television. She is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6 and on Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 8.

Also read: "Clearly someone woke up and chose violence" - Internet reacts to The Guardian rating Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” 40 out of 100

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
