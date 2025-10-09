Perez Hilton reacts to feud rumors as Taylor Swift’s alleged “cheap trick” leaves Adele “quietly livid” over record loss

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after reports alleging that Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, breaking records has upset some industry A-listers. On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his blog and discussed that English singer-songwriter Adele has allegedly been beefing with the Blank Space artist following the release of The Life of a Showgirl. The media personality reported that Hollywood insider Rob Shuter claimed on Substack that the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker is furious with the 35-year-old singer.According to Perez Hilton, Rob Shuter alleged on Tuesday that the record-breaking sales of Taylor Swift’s new album have left Adele believing that the 35-year-old singer is using a “cheap trick” to boost the sales. The media personality cited Shuter’s report, which also claimed that a rival executive has slammed Swift for reducing the price of The Life of a Showgirl within days of its release to allegedly break a sales record.“It’s a cheap trick — literally. Taylor’s gaming the system. Everyone knows it,” the rival executive alleged.Meanwhile, as per Perez, another source has claimed that Taylor Swift’s business tactics have reportedly left her fellow musicians, including Adele, “enraged.” As per the source, the Hello artist is reportedly “quietly livid.” “Adele believes records should be earned, not discounted. She worked for those numbers — Taylor’s just buying them,” the insider claimed.Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl shatters Adele’s first-week sales record in the US Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)According to Billboard, The Life of a Showgirl has officially earned the biggest first-week sales numbers ever recorded for an album. On Wednesday, the news outlet reported that in its first five days of release, the album had surpassed 3.5 million equivalent album units, in both sales and streaming.Notably, this breaks the record previously held by English musician Adele’s album, 25. The album, which was released in 2015, reportedly bowed with 3.482 million units during its first week, the biggest sales week for any album since the data tracking platform Luminate began tracking data in 1991.Released on Friday, October 3, 2025, The Life of a Showgirl features a total of 12 tracks. According to Billboard, there are currently 32 different versions of The Life of a Showgirl. The album’s sale was powered by its 27 physical iterations, including 18 CDs, eight vinyl LPs, and one cassette. There are also five download variants.Notably, the Grammy winner also reportedly held listening parties at theatres across the US to celebrate the release of her new album. Taylor Swift reportedly reduced the album's iTunes price to $4.99. However, Adele reportedly still holds the record for actual album sales. While the singer’s 25 scored 3.378 million for physical and digital copies in the first week, Taylor’s The Life of a Showgirl currently sits at 3.2 million, recorded by Luminate in the first five days.Notably, Luminate’s current tracking week began on Friday, October 3, and ends on Thursday, October 9. However, The Life of a Showgirl’s official first-week numbers, including equivalent album units, total traditional album sales and streaming figures, are expected to be announced by Billboard on Sunday, October 12.